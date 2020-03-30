Apple Tablets Deals

This Sky Mobile deal gives you the chance to save big on the 128GB iPad 7

Mar 30, 2020, 11:30 AM
Apple’s seventh-gen iPad is one of the best budget tablets on the market right now. And if you’re interested in acquiring it, this deal might be the one for you because Sky Mobile is offering customers the chance to save big on the 128GB variant.

The tablet in question is available for only £15 per month with a standard 24-month contract right now through the Sky Mobile website. Customers do have to pay a small £12 fee upfront, but the iPad itself is only £1 per month more expensive than the 32GB variant.

The 128GB model therefore costs only £24 more than the standard option and will set customers back £372 in total. For reference, the 128GB iPad 7th gen typically costs £449, meaning this deal will save you a hefty £77.

You can also pair the tablet with one of Sky Mobile’s many data plans, which themselves come with a 12-month commitment. The cheapest one includes 1GB of data and costs £6 per month, or an extra £144.

The upside to this choice is that Sky Mobile will ship you an LTE-ready iPad instead and, despite the included data, you will still be saving £63 on the tablet.

For those of you that aren’t aware, the 7th gen Apple iPad features a 10.2-inch LCD screen paired with Apple Pencil support and a Touch ID home button. It also ships with the powerful A10 Fusion chipset inside.

