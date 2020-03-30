This Sky Mobile deal gives you the chance to save big on the 128GB iPad 7
The tablet in question is available for only £15 per month with a standard 24-month contract right now through the Sky Mobile website. Customers do have to pay a small £12 fee upfront, but the iPad itself is only £1 per month more expensive than the 32GB variant.
You can also pair the tablet with one of Sky Mobile’s many data plans, which themselves come with a 12-month commitment. The cheapest one includes 1GB of data and costs £6 per month, or an extra £144.
The upside to this choice is that Sky Mobile will ship you an LTE-ready iPad instead and, despite the included data, you will still be saving £63 on the tablet.
For those of you that aren’t aware, the 7th gen Apple iPad features a 10.2-inch LCD screen paired with Apple Pencil support and a Touch ID home button. It also ships with the powerful A10 Fusion chipset inside.
