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Apple's Beats Studio Buds are a much smarter buy than all AirPods models at this killer price

These might just be the best budget-friendly earbuds you can buy today for either your iPhone or Android handset.

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Beats Studio Buds in black
Black is always a popular choice for true wireless earbuds. | Image by Apple

Don't want to spend (well) over $100 or $200, respectively, on the noise-cancelling AirPods 4 or AirPods Pro 3? Don't think you can settle for the non-noise-cancelling AirPods 4 version just to save a few bucks? Do you own an Android phone but aren't sure the likes of Samsung's new Galaxy Buds 4 or Galaxy Buds 4 Pro will deliver the best possible value for your money?

As unlikely as it may sound, I think I've found the perfect product (at the perfect price) for all of you, although you will need to hurry and claim Woot's newest promotion on it before it's too late. I'm talking about the Beats Studio Buds, which somehow come with active noise cancellation and native support for both iPhones and Android handsets at a simply unbeatable $58.95 right now.

Beats Studio Buds

$58 95
$149 95
$91 off (61%)
True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency Mode, IPX4 Water Resistance, Android and iOS Compatibility, Up to 8 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, 24 Hours Combined Battery Life with Charging Case, Three Color Options, New, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty Included
Buy at Woot

Beats Studio Buds

$60 off (40%)
True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency Mode, IPX4 Water Resistance, Android and iOS Compatibility, Up to 8 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, 24 Hours Combined Battery Life with Charging Case, Red Color
Buy at Amazon

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While Woot often offers the greatest discounts on refurbished or pre-owned mobile devices and accessories, this incredible markdown from a $149.95 list price is actually good for brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged Studio Buds units backed by a full 1-year manufacturer warranty.

Said manufacturer, of course, is none other than Apple, which I know will make these bad boys instantly appealing for a lot of folks, although I think you should be more attracted to features and capabilities like a custom acoustic platform that promises to produce "powerful, balanced sound", Class 1 Bluetooth connectivity, and a battery life of up to 8 hours (or 24 hours with the charging case factored in) than brands and labels.


Technically, Woot plans to keep the Studio Buds available at a towering 61 percent discount for four days (at the time of this writing), but you probably shouldn't count on that and instead look to pull the trigger as soon as possible, especially if you want to choose your personal favorite from the black, white, and red colorways on sale there.

Alternatively, you can go directly to Amazon (which just so happens to be Woot's parent company) and pay more than $30 extra for a red-coated model that's marked down by 60 bucks from that aforementioned regular price of $150. That's obviously not quite the same thing, but if you're not very quick, it could remain your best money-saving option.

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Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
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