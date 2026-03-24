Apple's Beats Studio Buds are a much smarter buy than all AirPods models at this killer price





AirPods 4





As unlikely as it may sound, I think I've found the perfect product (at the perfect price) for all of you, although you will need to hurry and claim Woot's newest promotion on it before it's too late. I'm talking about the Beats Studio Buds, which somehow come with active noise cancellation and native support for both iPhones and Android handsets at a simply unbeatable $58.95 right now. As unlikely as it may sound, I think I've found the perfect product (at the perfect price) for all of you, although you will need to hurry and claim Woot's newest promotion on it before it's too late. I'm talking about the Beats Studio Buds, which somehow come with active noise cancellation and native support for both iPhones and Android handsets at a simply unbeatable $58.95 right now.

Beats Studio Buds $58 95 $149 95 $91 off (61%) True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency Mode, IPX4 Water Resistance, Android and iOS Compatibility, Up to 8 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, 24 Hours Combined Battery Life with Charging Case, Three Color Options, New, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty Included Buy at Woot Beats Studio Buds $60 off (40%) True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency Mode, IPX4 Water Resistance, Android and iOS Compatibility, Up to 8 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, 24 Hours Combined Battery Life with Charging Case, Red Color Buy at Amazon Recommended For You





While Woot often offers the greatest discounts on refurbished or pre-owned mobile devices and accessories, this incredible markdown from a $149.95 list price is actually good for brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged Studio Buds units backed by a full 1-year manufacturer warranty.





Said manufacturer, of course, is none other than Apple , which I know will make these bad boys instantly appealing for a lot of folks, although I think you should be more attracted to features and capabilities like a custom acoustic platform that promises to produce "powerful, balanced sound", Class 1 Bluetooth connectivity, and a battery life of up to 8 hours (or 24 hours with the charging case factored in) than brands and labels.









Technically, Woot plans to keep the Studio Buds available at a towering 61 percent discount for four days (at the time of this writing), but you probably shouldn't count on that and instead look to pull the trigger as soon as possible, especially if you want to choose your personal favorite from the black, white, and red colorways on sale there.





Alternatively, you can go directly to Amazon (which just so happens to be Woot's parent company) and pay more than $30 extra for a red-coated model that's marked down by 60 bucks from that aforementioned regular price of $150. That's obviously not quite the same thing, but if you're not very quick, it could remain your best money-saving option.