Apple's Beats Studio Buds are a much smarter buy than all AirPods models at this killer price
These might just be the best budget-friendly earbuds you can buy today for either your iPhone or Android handset.
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Black is always a popular choice for true wireless earbuds. | Image by Apple
Don't want to spend (well) over $100 or $200, respectively, on the noise-cancelling AirPods 4 or AirPods Pro 3? Don't think you can settle for the non-noise-cancelling AirPods 4 version just to save a few bucks? Do you own an Android phone but aren't sure the likes of Samsung's new Galaxy Buds 4 or Galaxy Buds 4 Pro will deliver the best possible value for your money?
As unlikely as it may sound, I think I've found the perfect product (at the perfect price) for all of you, although you will need to hurry and claim Woot's newest promotion on it before it's too late. I'm talking about the Beats Studio Buds, which somehow come with active noise cancellation and native support for both iPhones and Android handsets at a simply unbeatable $58.95 right now.
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While Woot often offers the greatest discounts on refurbished or pre-owned mobile devices and accessories, this incredible markdown from a $149.95 list price is actually good for brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged Studio Buds units backed by a full 1-year manufacturer warranty.
Said manufacturer, of course, is none other than Apple, which I know will make these bad boys instantly appealing for a lot of folks, although I think you should be more attracted to features and capabilities like a custom acoustic platform that promises to produce "powerful, balanced sound", Class 1 Bluetooth connectivity, and a battery life of up to 8 hours (or 24 hours with the charging case factored in) than brands and labels.
Now that's a snazzy color option. | Image by Apple
Technically, Woot plans to keep the Studio Buds available at a towering 61 percent discount for four days (at the time of this writing), but you probably shouldn't count on that and instead look to pull the trigger as soon as possible, especially if you want to choose your personal favorite from the black, white, and red colorways on sale there.
Alternatively, you can go directly to Amazon (which just so happens to be Woot's parent company) and pay more than $30 extra for a red-coated model that's marked down by 60 bucks from that aforementioned regular price of $150. That's obviously not quite the same thing, but if you're not very quick, it could remain your best money-saving option.
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