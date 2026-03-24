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Smartphones are expected to offer more in 2026 — but, possibly, at a cost

Despite soaring prices, smartphones are expected to get more storage on average in 2026.

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iPhone 17 Pro on a wooden table, with its retail box nearby.
iPhones won't be the only ones that are predicted to get more storage in 2026. | Image by PhoneArena
A Counterpoint report published in February 2026 showed a staggering trend: memory prices have skyrocketed 80%-90% in Q1 2026 alone. According to findings, DRAM, HBM, and NAND have hit record prices. 

And yet, smartphones are predicted to have more storage on average in 2026. 

Storage capacity in smartphones is expected to increase


TrendForce published a report on March 23, predicting that smartphone storage capacity is expected to grow by 4.8% year-over-year. This seems counterintuitive, especially considering that the rising costs were initially thought to push OEMs toward reducing memory per device and emphasizing higher-tier options with LPDDR5 in order to keep profit margins.

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However, TrendForce suggests brands could adopt a different strategy — discontinue low-capacity models altogether. The year-on-year growth is also triggered by the increased AI-related demand in smartphones.

AI, naturally, among the main factors 



Although TrendForce's report indicates AI demand on premium devices plays a key role in the predicted growth of memory on high-tier variants, this is expected to trigger the wide-scale adoption of more memory on affordable models as well.

NAND Flash manufacturers are currently upgrading their processes, which results in a lower production of low-storage chips. This practically makes it harder for OEMs to secure 64GB or 128GB as a baseline for affordable devices. As a result, storage capacities are quietly increasing because OEMs simply can't source the lower-tier NAND Flash options.

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For flagship phones, AI platforms often require 40GB or more of system storage just to process tasks locally without the cloud. To facilitate Apple Intelligence, the iPhone 17 was pushed to 256GB as a baseline, while the Huawei Mate 80 series is supposedly adopting 512GB storage on a wider scale. 

The report further emphasizes that in the future, the 128GB base storage configuration could also gradually disappear from the market, as the AI push will require more and more system storage. 

The key takeaway


While the TrendForce predictions certainly bring hopes up, we shouldn't forget about the big picture. Notably, with the rising cost of NAND Flash and storage capacities increasing on smartphones, the question becomes: will devices become more expensive as a result?

I think it inevitably will drive prices up. But at the same time, with higher base storage, users could feel like they're getting better value.

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Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
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