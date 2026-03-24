Galaxy Tab A11+ drops under $210 and is my top budget pick for The Boys Season 5 premiere
The slate is an absolute steal, so don't miss out!
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Galaxy Tab A11 Plus showcasing a colorful field scene. | Image by Samsung
As a member of the PhoneArena team, I’m always the guy others ask when they need a tablet recommendation. Naturally, before suggesting a device, I always ask about their budget. And ever since Samsung released its latest Galaxy Tab A11+, I’ve been saying, "Get a Galaxy Tab A11+” whenever someone tells me they’re after a capable yet affordable tablet.
Well, with their latest deals, Amazon and Samsung just gave me yet another reason to recommend the Galaxy Tab A11+. Both are currently selling this affordable fella for $40 off, dropping the price below $210. Just keep in mind that to see the discount at Samsung, you need to select that you don’t have a device to trade in. However, I should also note that you can save up to $139 with an eligible trade-in, so I encourage you to see how much your old tablet can slash off the price of your new slate before deciding which offer to go for.
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While it might not be a powerhouse like the Galaxy Tab S11, the Galaxy Tab A11+ is the perfect choice if you need a dependable tablet for web browsing and watching movies without straining your budget. Its MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset, coupled with 6GB of RAM, is powerful enough to handle daily tasks like scrolling Insta, ordering food, or checking the latest news on PhoneArena.com without any stutters. And with the 90Hz refresh rate, this budget fella actually feels quite responsive, so everything stays snappy.
Meanwhile, its 11-inch LCD display with a 1920 x 1200 resolution and a 16:10 aspect ratio is ideal for kicking back and relaxing with the latest episodes of hit TV series like The Boys. By the way, Season 5 premieres on April 8, so you’ll get this slate just in time to stream the series finale. You’ll even enjoy immersive sound via the quad-speaker, Dolby Atmos-powered system on deck—all that for under $210.
Obviously, the Galaxy Tab A11+ is a total bargain right now, so don’t miss out—tap on one of the deal buttons in this article and save before it’s too late.
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