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Galaxy Tab A11+ drops under $210 and is my top budget pick for The Boys Season 5 premiere

The slate is an absolute steal, so don't miss out!

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Galaxy Tab A11 Plus showcasing a colorful field scene.
Galaxy Tab A11 Plus showcasing a colorful field scene. | Image by Samsung

As a member of the PhoneArena team, I’m always the guy others ask when they need a tablet recommendation. Naturally, before suggesting a device, I always ask about their budget. And ever since Samsung released its latest Galaxy Tab A11+, I’ve been saying, "Get a Galaxy Tab A11+” whenever someone tells me they’re after a capable yet affordable tablet.

Well, with their latest deals, Amazon and Samsung just gave me yet another reason to recommend the Galaxy Tab A11+. Both are currently selling this affordable fella for $40 off, dropping the price below $210. Just keep in mind that to see the discount at Samsung, you need to select that you don’t have a device to trade in. However, I should also note that you can save up to $139 with an eligible trade-in, so I encourage you to see how much your old tablet can slash off the price of your new slate before deciding which offer to go for.

Galaxy Tab A11+ 128GB: Save $40 on Amazon!

$40 off (16%)
You can currently snag the 128GB Galaxy Tab A11+ for just under $210 on Amazon. While the slate is perfect for shoppers on a budget, you still get reliable day-to-day performance and a display that delivers pleasant visuals on the cheap. The real kicker, though, is the seven years of software updates Samsung has promised, making this affordable tablet an excellent long-term investment.
Buy at Amazon

Galaxy Tab A11+: Save up to $139 at Samsung!

$110 99
$249 99
$139 off (56%)
If you’re looking to maximize your savings, you can trade in an eligible device directly with Samsung to shave up to $139 off the Galaxy Tab A11+. Otherwise, you can still grab a straight $40 discount without a trade-in.
Buy at Samsung

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While it might not be a powerhouse like the Galaxy Tab S11, the Galaxy Tab A11+ is the perfect choice if you need a dependable tablet for web browsing and watching movies without straining your budget. Its MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset, coupled with 6GB of RAM, is powerful enough to handle daily tasks like scrolling Insta, ordering food, or checking the latest news on PhoneArena.com without any stutters. And with the 90Hz refresh rate, this budget fella actually feels quite responsive, so everything stays snappy.

Meanwhile, its 11-inch LCD display with a 1920 x 1200 resolution and a 16:10 aspect ratio is ideal for kicking back and relaxing with the latest episodes of hit TV series like The Boys. By the way, Season 5 premieres on April 8, so you’ll get this slate just in time to stream the series finale. You’ll even enjoy immersive sound via the quad-speaker, Dolby Atmos-powered system on deck—all that for under $210.

Obviously, the Galaxy Tab A11+ is a total bargain right now, so don’t miss out—tap on one of the deal buttons in this article and save before it’s too late.

$5/mo off for 5 years on Visible premium plans

$30 /mo
$35
$5 off (14%)
New members get $5/mo off the $35/mo Visible+ plan or $5/mo off the $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 60 months when they port-in from an eligible carrier. Use code 5OFF5 at checkout to save up to $300.
Buy at Visible
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Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
Read the latest from Preslav Mladenov

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