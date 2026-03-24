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One of the best budget Galaxy tablets just became a no-brainer at Walmart

At this price, the Galaxy Tab S10 Lite is the perfect everyday tablet.

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Galaxy Tab S10 Lite on a white background.
The Galaxy Tab S10 Lite is one of the best budget devices. | Image by Samsung

Be honest: do you use your tablet as a productivity tool or as an entertainment device? If it's the latter, you probably won't want to pay too much. Well, with the Galaxy Tab S10 Lite, you don't have to.

At just $349.99, this device gives you S Pen support, a very adequate 10.9-inch display, and even some AI features. But if you get one at Walmart, you won't have to pay the full retail price. Right now, the merchant is giving you a very tempting $51 price cut on the 128GB storage variant, making it even harder to resist. 

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Save $51 on the Galaxy Tab S10 Lite at Walmart

$299
$349 99
$51 off (15%)
The Galaxy Tab S10 Lite is simply too good to resist. With a 10.9-inch display, a capable Exynos chip, and S Pen support, it checks all the boxes for enjoyable daily use. Plus, it's down by $51 at Walmart right now, making it even more affordable.
Buy at Walmart


Normally, I would agree that $51 off doesn't exactly sound like the best possible bargain. But hear me out: this Samsung tablet was last available at an even lower price in January 2026. Clearly, this promo is about as good as it gets, at least for now. 

Plus, the Tab S10 Lite delivers plenty. Aside from the comfortably large display and the reasonably powerful Exynos 1380 processor, it gives you solid battery life. According to Samsung's estimates, you can get up to 16 hours on a single charge — impressive. 

In case 128GB just doesn't cut it for you, Samsung lets you expand the total capacity to as much as 2TB with a microSD card. That's plenty of space for your favorite apps, light games, and videos. 

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By the way, this device also works as a smart home hub. You can connect smart devices and control them from a distance through the SmartThings Map View directly on the screen. 

Let's not forget about the integrated AI goodies. With Circle to Search, Note Cleanup, and trigonometric equation solving, your study and research become more streamlined. 

Bottom line: I think the Galaxy Tab S10 Lite is worth it even at full price, considering everything it brings to the table. But now that it's $51 off at Walmart, it's an absolute bestseller you just can't miss.
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Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
Read the latest from Polina Kovalakova

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