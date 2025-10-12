iPhone 16 Pro (Refurb) from $813 – Back Market

Apple, other tech firms avoid major serious non-tariff issue with China

China's curb on rare earth materials doesn't affect chips used to power smartphones.

By
1comment
Add as a preferred source on Google
Apple Processors iPhone
TSMC silicon wafer logo is used on a sign in Taiwan.
One of the concerns that Apple CEO Tim Cook might have is the fear that an invasion of Taiwan by China could cut Apple off from receiving the chips that its devices need to work. This is a serious concern. Satellite imagery recently revealed that China created a mock version of Taipei including Taiwan’s Presidential Office. Taiwan President Lai Ching-te said last Friday that he will speed up the building of a shield over Taiwan that would protect the country from an aerial attack.

Despite reports putting Apple and other tech firms in a serious bind, the news turns out to be not as bad


Apple almost found itself in a very serious situation thanks to China's announcement last week that it would be tightening the vise on exports of rare earth materials. China wants to require licensing of end products made from the country's materials. China produces 90% of the world's rare earth materials and these materials are necessary to produce chips. They are used in the chips themselves to enhance their electrical, optical, and magnetic properties. Rare earth materials are also needed for the manufacturing of chips as a polishing agent. One of those materials only found in China is samarium. This is a rare earth material used by the U.S. to build F-35 fighter jets and missiles.

A report by the New York Times says that Bejing is cracking down on rare earth materials and the concern was that the country could force TSMC, Samsung, and SK hynix to obtain a license. This could have given China control over the cutting-edge chips produced by those foundries. In the worse-case scenario, Apple would not be able to have TSMC and even Samsung Foundry (if it comes to that) manufacture the chips it needs to power the iPhone and other products.

Tim Cook outside Apple&amp;#039;s 5th Ave store.
Apple CEO Tim Cook visits an Apple Store during last year's iPhone 16 release. | mage credit-Apple

However, Tim Cook can relax a little. On Sunday, Taiwan said that China's crackdown on rare earth materials don't impact the materials that are needed by foundries to build chips. China's curbs affect metals that are not needed by TSMC, Samsung or SK hynix according to Taiwan's economy ministry. Instead, the production of drones and electric vehicles could be impacted by China's new stance on its rare earth materials. Today, China defended its tougher stance by stating that it was concerned about the use of these materials in "military applications" during this time of "frequent military conflict." The new rules on China's rare earth materials will take effect on November 8th. 

U.S. and other countries are working on rare earth alternatives


TSMC has different sources for its rare earth materials although most of these suppliers obtain the metals from China. While TSMC and the other foundries are getting a break now, there could be a time when China places the curbs on the materials that are used in the production of cutting-edge chips. Besides Apple, other major TSMC customers could be affected such as Nvidia, AMD, and Qualcomm. 

Should consumers of tech gear be concerned?

Vote View Result

Jimmy Goodrich, a senior fellow at the University of California Institute of Global Conflict and Cooperation said, "China is playing hardball. He says that the move "could position Beijing to have complete control of the global A.I. and modern electronics supply chain." But that was before it was determined that the metals that China is restricting access to are not used in the production of chips.

Should China decide to create serious problems for the rest of the world, it can always expand the crackdown on rare earth materials to include the metals used by foundries. U.S. companies have been working on domestic mining along with attempts to discover alternatives. The Department of War has awarded hundreds of millions of dollars to U.S. firms in an attempt to find a supply of rare earth materials outside of China. This task is now more important than ever before.

Apple, other tech firms avoid major serious non-tariff issue with China
"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!


Good news everyone! Over the past year we've been working on an exciting passion project of ours and we're thrilled to announce it will be ready to release in just a few short months.

Recommended Stories

"Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every tech-head that will bring you on a journey to relive the greatest technological revolution of the 21st century. For more details, simply follow the link below!

LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE

Buy 3 Months, Get 3 Free

Visible+ Pro – up to $135 savings on Verizon’s fastest 5G


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.webp
Alan Friedman Senior News Writer
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.
Read the latest from Alan Friedman
COMMENTS (1)
View Discussion

Latest Discussions

Apple, other tech firms avoid major serious non-tariff issue with China

by Alan Friedman

Is Galaxy S26 copying the iPhone 17?

by Abdullah Asim • 7

Weekly deals roundup: $400 off Galaxy Z Fold 7, $365 off S25 Ultra, $190 off Pixel Tablet, and more

by Adrian Diaconescu • 1
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Motorola's cheapest 2025 smartphone becomes even harder to resist at a new record low price
Motorola's cheapest 2025 smartphone becomes even harder to resist at a new record low price
AT&T wants you to go all in and offers free iPhone upgrades for three years if you make the bet
AT&T wants you to go all in and offers free iPhone upgrades for three years if you make the bet
Verizon just pulled a broadband move that’ll have T-Mobile and AT&T watching closely
Verizon just pulled a broadband move that’ll have T-Mobile and AT&T watching closely
OnePlus 15: four awesome upgrades, and two disappointing downgrades to look out for
OnePlus 15: four awesome upgrades, and two disappointing downgrades to look out for
Oneplus is rolling out its Android 16 update ahead of schedule, but there’s a catch
Oneplus is rolling out its Android 16 update ahead of schedule, but there’s a catch
Price will be the least of the iPhone Fold’s problems, but it’ll still sell like hotcakes
Price will be the least of the iPhone Fold’s problems, but it’ll still sell like hotcakes

Latest News

Google spills the secrets of the Pixel 10 Pro Fold's gearless hinge
Google spills the secrets of the Pixel 10 Pro Fold's gearless hinge
Instagram and Facebook just taught your favorite influencers to speak four languages overnight
Instagram and Facebook just taught your favorite influencers to speak four languages overnight
You have 24 hours (or less) to get the stunning Motorola Edge (2025) mid-ranger at $150 off
You have 24 hours (or less) to get the stunning Motorola Edge (2025) mid-ranger at $150 off
If you woke up to SOS mode on your Verizon phone, you weren't alone [UPDATED]
If you woke up to SOS mode on your Verizon phone, you weren't alone [UPDATED]
Google tests a very welcome change to the Android version of Google Maps
Google tests a very welcome change to the Android version of Google Maps
AT&T smokes T-Mobile in download speed after 5G SA deployment
AT&T smokes T-Mobile in download speed after 5G SA deployment
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless