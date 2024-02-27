Save up to $750 on the new Galaxy S24 Series

These could be all of the iPhones compatible with Apple's future iOS 18 update

iOS Apple
These could be all of the iPhones compatible with Apple's future iOS 18 update
Is it too early in the year for iOS 18-related guarantees? Probably. But that can't stop the rumor mill from spinning, and although said spinning is not completely out of control yet, a number of recent reports have painted the next OS version a very promising picture in terms of its importance, and now a new puzzle piece is (allegedly) falling into place to put a big smile on the faces of owners of a few outdated Apple devices.

We're talking about the 2018-released iPhone XR, XS, and XS Max, all of which ran iOS 12 out the box before receiving five major software updates and now gearing up for their sixth OS promotion. That's right, an insider with a proven track record is today cited by the almost always reliable folks over at MacRumors as the source for a very encouraging iOS 18 compatibility rumor.

Specifically, these are all of the iPhones currently expected to support iOS 18 when the update inevitably comes out sometime in the fall:


Apart from the aforementioned six year-old XR, XS, and XS Max, there are obviously no surprising names on this list, as well as no shocking omissions. Released in 2020, the modest second-gen iPhone SE will of course be treated to the same iOS 18 makeover in September (presumably) as all of its bigger and/or newer brothers, and in addition to those 24 handsets, all members of the upcoming iPhone 16 family will also support the next OS version.

If all this pans out, there's clearly a very good chance the iPhone SE 2 and iPhone 11 roster will be compatible with next year's iOS 19 as well, which is unlikely to be the case for the iPhone XR, XS, and XS Max.

While iOS 18 is thus expected to not drop support for any iOS 17-compatible devices, iPadOS 18 could come to iPad Pros released in 2018 and later but not the 10.5 and 12.9-inch models from 2017. That's a bit disappointing to hear but not altogether surprising given the advanced age and now-modest Apple A10X Fusion processor powering said 2017 iPad Pro generation.

The Apple A10 Fusion-based iPad 9.7 from 2018 and iPad 10.2 from 2019 are also unlikely to be found on the compatibility list of the iPadOS 18, while 2020 and later editions alongside iPad Airs and iPad minis released in 2019 and later should have no problem running the next OS build.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Is Gmail shutting down? Yes and no, but here’s the full story from Google
Is Gmail shutting down? Yes and no, but here’s the full story from Google
If one Pixel 6 Pro owner gets her way, Google will have to recall device and issue refunds
If one Pixel 6 Pro owner gets her way, Google will have to recall device and issue refunds
AT&T credits customer $52.50 for Thursday's fiasco; you can ask for a credit too
AT&T credits customer $52.50 for Thursday's fiasco; you can ask for a credit too
M1 iPad Pro ages into affordability as retailer slashes price to clear space for new models
M1 iPad Pro ages into affordability as retailer slashes price to clear space for new models
Head-turning Walmart deal knocks the OnePlus 10 Pro down to its best price
Head-turning Walmart deal knocks the OnePlus 10 Pro down to its best price
Delicious Surface Pro 9 deal at Amazon lets you step up your productivity game on the cheap
Delicious Surface Pro 9 deal at Amazon lets you step up your productivity game on the cheap

Latest News

Snag the Galaxy Buds 2 for $50 off with this sweet Amazon deal
Snag the Galaxy Buds 2 for $50 off with this sweet Amazon deal
At 57% off, the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 are the top-quality Sennheiser earbuds to get
At 57% off, the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 are the top-quality Sennheiser earbuds to get
The impressive Galaxy Tab S8+ with huge 512GB storage is now $300 off at Best Buy
The impressive Galaxy Tab S8+ with huge 512GB storage is now $300 off at Best Buy
Samsung's Galaxy S24 after the hype: Has my mind changed? And is AI a big deal?
Samsung's Galaxy S24 after the hype: Has my mind changed? And is AI a big deal?
The noise-cancelling Soundcore Space A40 buds offer unbeatable battery life at an irresistible price
The noise-cancelling Soundcore Space A40 buds offer unbeatable battery life at an irresistible price
Google Chat adds helpful feature to help you pinpoint conversations relevant to you
Google Chat adds helpful feature to help you pinpoint conversations relevant to you
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless