Apple's noise-cancelling AirPods 4 are down to their lowest price of 2026 at Amazon and Walmart





Is this a record high discount for the September 2024-released product? No, but because Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2026 are not exactly right around the corner, I highly doubt you'll be able to save more than $60 anytime soon.

Apple AirPods 4
$119 $179 $60 off (34%)
True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Adaptive Audio, Transparency Mode, USB-C Charging Case, Wireless Charging Support, Personalized Spatial Audio with Dynamic Head Tracking, Apple H2 Chip, Voice Isolation, Adaptive EQ, Bluetooth 5.3, Automatic Switching, IP54 Water and Dust Resistance, Up to 5 Hours of Listening Time, Up to 30 Hours of Total Battery Life





$60, mind you, beats all the price cuts the fourth-gen AirPods received after Christmas 2025, and if you hurry, you can even choose your favorite retailer between Amazon and Walmart. While the two aren't listing an expiration date for their latest promotion, history (and common sense) suggests that you won't get more than a couple of days (tops) before stocks run out.





AirPods 4 AirPods Pro 3 Now, are the(with ANC) better than the? Obviously not. But they are considerably cheaper right now, and at least in terms of audio performance, battery life, all-day comfort, connectivity, and yes, active noise cancellation, they're not considerably worse.



AirPods 4 are clearly among the absolute In other words, the value for money feels pretty much flawless at the time of this writing, and however you want to look at them, the noise-cancellingare clearly among the absolute best wireless earbuds you can buy in (early) 2026.









The big things that are missing are of course built-in heart rate monitoring and hearing aid capabilities, but if you're simply in the market for a pair of good-looking and great-sounding earbuds to use alongside your iPhone and care more about your budget than tracking your well-being during workouts, this is a deal you should definitely consider before it inevitably goes away.





AirPods 4 will be around for a while longer, and their prices may not get hefty discounts as often as they did throughout the recently concluded holiday shopping season. Apple , by the way, is not expected to unveil an improved AirPods 5 edition until next year, which means that thewill be around for a while longer, and their prices may not get hefty discounts as often as they did throughout the recently concluded holiday shopping season.