Apple's noise-cancelling AirPods 4 are down to their lowest price of 2026 at Amazon and Walmart
This is not a Black Friday-grade discount, but it's pretty close.
Before you pounce on Walmart's latest AirPods Pro 3 deal, which is undeniably great, it might be a good idea to consider the non-Pro AirPods 4 as well. Specifically, the noise-cancelling version, which normally costs $179 but currently goes for a cool 60 bucks less than that.
Is this a record high discount for the September 2024-released product? No, but because Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2026 are not exactly right around the corner, I highly doubt you'll be able to save more than $60 anytime soon.
$60, mind you, beats all the price cuts the fourth-gen AirPods received after Christmas 2025, and if you hurry, you can even choose your favorite retailer between Amazon and Walmart. While the two aren't listing an expiration date for their latest promotion, history (and common sense) suggests that you won't get more than a couple of days (tops) before stocks run out.
Now, are the AirPods 4 (with ANC) better than the AirPods Pro 3? Obviously not. But they are considerably cheaper right now, and at least in terms of audio performance, battery life, all-day comfort, connectivity, and yes, active noise cancellation, they're not considerably worse.
In other words, the value for money feels pretty much flawless at the time of this writing, and however you want to look at them, the noise-cancelling AirPods 4 are clearly among the absolute best wireless earbuds you can buy in (early) 2026.
That charging case can deliver some epic endurance numbers. | Image Credit -- PhoneArena
The big things that are missing are of course built-in heart rate monitoring and hearing aid capabilities, but if you're simply in the market for a pair of good-looking and great-sounding earbuds to use alongside your iPhone and care more about your budget than tracking your well-being during workouts, this is a deal you should definitely consider before it inevitably goes away.
Apple, by the way, is not expected to unveil an improved AirPods 5 edition until next year, which means that the AirPods 4 will be around for a while longer, and their prices may not get hefty discounts as often as they did throughout the recently concluded holiday shopping season.
