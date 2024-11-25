Apple unveils finalists for the 2024 App Store Awards, including first-ever Vision Pro category
Apple has officially announced the 45 finalists for the 2024 App Store Awards, celebrating apps and games that stand out for their innovation, design, and user experience. This year’s finalists span 12 categories, ranging from iPhone and iPad apps to a brand-new Apple Vision Pro category, which recognizes achievements in spatial computing.
Apple’s selection reflects a diverse range of use cases, from creativity tools to immersive gaming experiences. The iPhone App of the Year finalists include Kino, which turns everyday moments into cinematic masterpieces; Runna, a tailored training app for runners; and Tripsy, a travel organizer that keeps users stress-free. On the gaming side, iPhone finalists such as AFK Journey and Zenless Zone Zero bring visually captivating worlds to life with rich narratives and action-packed storylines.
Apple also highlights apps that make a cultural impact, with finalists like DailyArt, inspiring curiosity about art, and BetterSleep, helping users achieve better rest.
This year’s awards mark the debut of the Apple Vision Pro category, spotlighting apps and games that showcase the potential of spatial computing. Finalists include JigSpace, for exploring 3D models in augmented reality, and the NBA app, which reimagines how fans experience sports. Vision Pro games like Vacation Simulator offer engaging environments filled with humor and creativity.
Apple’s head of Worldwide App Store, Carson Oliver, emphasized the creativity and craftsmanship of the developers, stating: “From games that transport players to fantastical new worlds, to apps that fuel creativity, these developers are delivering remarkable experiences that captivate and inspire.”
The winners of the 2024 App Store Awards will be announced in the coming weeks, but this year’s finalists already highlight the diverse and innovative talent thriving on Apple’s platforms. With categories that reflect the evolving app ecosystem, including the exciting new Vision Pro category, Apple continues to showcase the creativity of developers around the world.
A closer look at the finalists
For iPad users, Procreate Dreams leads the creativity category, enabling animated storytelling, while Assassin’s Creed Mirage headlines iPad gaming with its narrative-driven adventure. Similarly, the Mac App of the Year finalists, including Adobe Lightroom and OmniFocus 4, focus on empowering users with professional-grade tools.
Apple Vision Pro debuts in the awards
Recognition of innovation
The winners of the 2024 App Store Awards will be announced in the coming weeks, but this year’s finalists already highlight the diverse and innovative talent thriving on Apple’s platforms. With categories that reflect the evolving app ecosystem, including the exciting new Vision Pro category, Apple continues to showcase the creativity of developers around the world.
Stay tuned for more updates as Apple crowns the top apps and games of the year.
