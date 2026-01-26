Another Iron Man phone coming soon: the Poco X8 Pro gets the Marvel treatment
This could be a rebranded Redmi phone.
The Poco X7 Iron Man Edition from 2025. | Image credit – Poco
If you're a Marvel and Marvel superheroes fan, you'll be delighted to hear that once again, there'll be an Iron Man Edition smartphone: this would be the Poco X8 Pro.
The special variant
The "regular" Poco X8 Pro device has been touring certification databases around the world (the phone has already shown itself in Europe, India and Indonesia's listings) but now, the Iron Man Edition is surfacing in NBTC (an independent regulatory agency of Thailand), per this report.
It's officially called "Poco X8 Pro Iron Man Edition", but the documents stop short of disclosing any particular hardware specifications.
Given that this could be a rebranded Redmi Turbo 5 device (expected in the final days of January 2026), we could get a display with a 1.5K resolution (which is what the premium OnePlus 15 offers, too). Under the hood, the Dimensity 8500 chipset could be found.
If, however, you're after something a bit more powerful, you might want to consider the Redmi Turbo 5 Max, which is expected to feature the recently unveiled Dimensity 9500s chipset and a 9,000 mAh capacity battery cell.
The chip emphasizes gaming, AI, and content creation, with support for high frame rates, advanced on-device AI processing, and powerful camera and video capabilities up to 8K.
When to expect it?
The Poco X7 series was unveiled at the beginning of January 2025 – this time around, there's a slight delay. The new series (and the Iron Man Edition) could be presented on January 29, which is some three days away.
Many Iron Men
Image by Samsung
It's not just the Poco X8 and Poco X7 that offer an Iron Man model.
Those who keep a close watch on the industry probably remember that in 2015, Samsung bragged off with the Galaxy S6 edge Iron Man Limited Edition.
I bet owners of such phones call them Jarvis.
What special Edition do you want to see next?
