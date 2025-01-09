Poco X7 and Poco X7 Pro officially introduced alongside Iron Man Edition

Poco X7 | Image credit: Xiaomi

As far as the prices go, the Poco X7 Pro starts at $299 for the 8/256 GB version, while the 12/256 GB version costs $329, and the 12/512 GB model is priced at $369.The vanilla Poco X7 starts at $249 for the 8/256 GB model, while the 12/512 GB model costs $299. There’s also an Iron Man Edition of the Poco X7 Pro that’s now available for purchase for $399, but it only comes with 12/512 GB.

It’s also worth mentioning that the Poco X7 Pro comes in three colorways – Black, Green, and Yellow, but only the latter version features vegan leather. On the other hand, Poco X7 is available in Silver, Green, and Black with Yellow, with the latter variant featuring vegan leather backside.Depending on the region, some of these memory/color variants might or might not be available. The same goes for the early-bird discounts that are currently offered on Xiaomi’s website which reduce prices by $20-$30 depending on the model.