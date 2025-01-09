Poco X7 and Poco X7 Pro officially introduced alongside Iron Man Edition
Poco X7 | Image credit: XiaomiXiaomi’s Poco brand is getting two new mid-range phones today, the X7 and X7 Pro. Both devices made headlines in the last couple of weeks, so we pretty much knew everything about the Poco X7 series before the phones were actually introduced earlier today.
Despite the fact that these are no flagships, Poco X7 and Poco X7 Pro offer great bang for the buck. For starters, Poco claims the X7 Pro is the segment’s most powerful phone with MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Ultra. It’s also the phone with the largest battery in India and the country’s first phone with Xiaomi HyperOS 2.0.
Poco X7 Pro | Image credit: Xiaomi
Poco X7 Pro
- Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 8400-Ultra
- Display: 6.67-inch CrystalRes, 1.5K curved AMOLED, 120 Hz fresh rate, 3200 nits peak brightness.
- Battery: 6000 mAh (6650 mAh in India), support for 90W HyperCharge (0-100% in 42 minutes).
- Camera: 50MP Sony IMX882 +OIS main sensor, 20 MP front-facing camera,
- Cooling: LiquidCool Technology 4.0 with a 5000 mm cooling area.
- Others: Gorilla Glass 7i, IP68 water/dust resistance (plus IP66/IP69 in India), NFC (Near Field Communication), IR blaster, under-display fingerprint scanner, dual frequency GPS, dual-SIM support.
Poco X7
- Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Ultra
- Display: 6.67-inch CrystalRes, 1.5K curved AMOLED, 120 Hz fresh rate, 3,000 nits peak brightness.
- Battery: 5,110 mAh, support for 45W turbo charging.
- Camera: 50MP Sony IMX882 + OIS main sensor, 2 MP macro lens, 20 MP front-facing camera.
- Others: Gorilla Glass Victus 2, IP68 water/dust resistance (plus IP66/IP69 in India), NFC (Near Field Communication), IR blaster, under-display fingerprint scanner.
Poco X7 Pro Iron Man Edition | Images credits: Xiaomi
As far as the prices go, the Poco X7 Pro starts at $299 for the 8/256 GB version, while the 12/256 GB version costs $329, and the 12/512 GB model is priced at $369.
The vanilla Poco X7 starts at $249 for the 8/256 GB model, while the 12/512 GB model costs $299. There’s also an Iron Man Edition of the Poco X7 Pro that’s now available for purchase for $399, but it only comes with 12/512 GB.
It’s also worth mentioning that the Poco X7 Pro comes in three colorways – Black, Green, and Yellow, but only the latter version features vegan leather. On the other hand, Poco X7 is available in Silver, Green, and Black with Yellow, with the latter variant featuring vegan leather backside.
Depending on the region, some of these memory/color variants might or might not be available. The same goes for the early-bird discounts that are currently offered on Xiaomi’s website which reduce prices by $20-$30 depending on the model.
