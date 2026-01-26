This phone has Xiaomi's biggest battery yet, and here's when it's launching

Iconic Phones - Revolution at Your Fingertips book

Xiaomi has unveiled the release date of its upcoming Turbo 5 series smartphones.

The largest battery capacity from Xiaomi


In a Weibo post, Redmi revealed that its upcoming Turbo 5 series will launch in China on January 29. The lineup includes two models: the Turbo 5 Pro and the Turbo 5 Max. While not much is known about the Pro variant, the post confirms that the Max model will feature a massive 9,000 mAh battery, the largest capacity Xiaomi has ever offered in its smartphones. This even surpasses the 8,000 mAh battery expected to feature in the Xiaomi 17 Max.

A previous report highlighted that the device will feature Surge P3 charging technology, which will allow it to offer up to 27W reverse charging speeds. This essentially means it can also function as a power bank, which is capable of charging a secondary device at a fairly fast rate.

Charging the massive 9,000 mAh battery won't take long, as the smartphone is reportedly going to support 100 W fast charging. Along with featuring Xiaomi's largest smartphone battery to date, the Redmi Turbo 5 Max will also be the world's first phone to feature the Dimensity 9500s SoC. The chipset was recently released by MediaTek as a more affordable version of the Dimensity 9500, which debuted in September last year.

The Weibo post also showcases the two color options of the Max variant: Ocean Breeze Blue and Sunrise Orange. Personally, I find the latter color option more appealing. In fact, it looks very similar to the orange color option available on the iPhone 17 Pro.

Do you really want smartphones with batteries as huge as 8000–9000 mAh?

A powerful and long-lasting smartphone



The Redmi Turbo 5 Max is definitely a device I'm looking forward to, especially because of the addition of the Dimensity 9500s chipset. The processor is perfect for users who want high-level performance without spending too much out of pocket. Furthermore, the 9000 mAh battery will make sure that the device keeps running for hours, even during intensive streaming and gaming sessions.

In fact, Xiaomi is so confident in the efficiency of the 9500s SoC and the endurance of the Turbo 5 Max's battery that it believes the device could even outlast smartphones with batteries as large as 10,000 mAh. Well, that's something we'll actually find out once the device is launched. Unfortunately, there's still no confirmation on when it will receive a global release.
