This phone has Xiaomi's biggest battery yet, and here's when it's launching

Image Credit: Redmi Phone (via Gizmochina)

The Redmi Turbo 5 Max is definitely a device I'm looking forward to, especially because of the addition of the Dimensity 9500s chipset. The processor is perfect for users who want high-level performance without spending too much out of pocket. Furthermore, the 9000 mAh battery will make sure that the device keeps running for hours, even during intensive streaming and gaming sessions.