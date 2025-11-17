Amazon slashes Galaxy S25 price with a generous early Black Friday deal

Galaxy S25

Being the entry-level, it’s the perfect choice for shoppers who are after a phone in a premium flagship form factor. It measures 5.78 inches high, 2.78 inches wide, and 0.28 inches thick, making it one of the most compact options you can currently get.At the same time, it comes with the same high-end Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset that powers the rest of the lineup, including the top-of-the-line Ultra model. That, combined with 12GB of RAM, allows it to tackle demanding assignments and heavy multitasking without any hiccups.In addition to its top-tier performance, it comes with an equally impressive 6.2-inch AMOLED display, featuring a 2340 x 1080 resolution and HDR support for a truly remarkable viewing experience. And since it’s important for flagship phones to take gorgeous photos with plenty of detail and vibrant colors, it rocks a capable 50MP main camera and a 12MP snapper for selfies. It can also record videos in 8K, having your back in every scenario, whether you want to capture a favorite moment in a still or a video in stunning clarity.All of that gets powered by a 4,000mAh battery, which might seem small, but it can last you a whole day of usage without any issues. Something we don’t like, though, is that the phone is stuck with only 25W charging. But even with these speeds, it can reach full charge in only one hour and 22 minutes, as our dedicated battery tests have shown.Should you get thefor $125 off with this deal? We strongly believe you should! If it fits the bill, act fast and save now before it’s too late!