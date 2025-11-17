Amazon slashes Galaxy S25 price with a generous early Black Friday deal
It's the best choice if you're after a compact phone with flagship specs, so don't miss out!
Galaxy S25 with 256GB of storage.Black Friday may officially be next week, but Amazon has already launched a slew of unmissable early Black Friday deals, including a hefty $125 discount on the
Being the entry-level Galaxy S25, it’s the perfect choice for shoppers who are after a phone in a premium flagship form factor. It measures 5.78 inches high, 2.78 inches wide, and 0.28 inches thick, making it one of the most compact options you can currently get.
At the same time, it comes with the same high-end Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset that powers the rest of the lineup, including the top-of-the-line Ultra model. That, combined with 12GB of RAM, allows it to tackle demanding assignments and heavy multitasking without any hiccups.
All of that gets powered by a 4,000mAh battery, which might seem small, but it can last you a whole day of usage without any issues. Something we don’t like, though, is that the phone is stuck with only 25W charging. But even with these speeds, it can reach full charge in only one hour and 22 minutes, as our dedicated battery tests have shown.
Due to this exclusive offer, you can currently treat yourself to one of the best compact-ish phones on the market for less than $735. Furthermore, the price cut is available for the Icyblue, Navy, Mint, and Silver Shadow color options, so you can pick the model that best fits your style.
In addition to its top-tier performance, it comes with an equally impressive 6.2-inch AMOLED display, featuring a 2340 x 1080 resolution and HDR support for a truly remarkable viewing experience. And since it’s important for flagship phones to take gorgeous photos with plenty of detail and vibrant colors, it rocks a capable 50MP main camera and a 12MP snapper for selfies. It can also record videos in 8K, having your back in every scenario, whether you want to capture a favorite moment in a still or a video in stunning clarity.
Should you get the Galaxy S25 for $125 off with this deal? We strongly believe you should! If it fits the bill, act fast and save now before it’s too late!
