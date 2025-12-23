A strange new Pixel bug might have you wishing you hadn’t used one to capture your holiday photos
Your Pixel camera might be having a bit of a crisis.
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Losing your precious memories is every smartphone user’s worst nightmare, and lately, some Pixel owners are living that reality. A strange bug is causing photos to vanish from the Google Photos timeline, leaving users scrambling for answers.
If you’ve been snapping away on your Pixel lately, you might want to double-check your gallery. A new report highlights a frustrating bug where photos taken on recent Google devices aren't appearing in local storage or backing up to the cloud. Instead of a beautiful memory, users are finding "phantom" files that never actually materialize.
It’s a bizarre situation where the phone thinks it’s doing the work, but the data just doesn't land. You can find the deeper dive into the technicalities of this report right here.
This is the kind of bug that would give someone pause before recommending the latest Pixel to a friend. While it doesn't happen to everyone, the fact that it's hitting the newest Pixel 10 Pro users suggests a deeper optimization issue with Google's image processing pipeline.
If you’re currently using one of these devices, my advice is to slow down between shots and keep a close eye on your notifications. If you see that "processing" alert sticking around for too long, it might be a sign that your recent snaps are at risk. We’re hoping Google pushes a silent update to the Camera app or Google Photos soon, but until then, it’s a bit of a gamble.
The vanishing act in your gallery
If you’ve been snapping away on your Pixel lately, you might want to double-check your gallery. A new report highlights a frustrating bug where photos taken on recent Google devices aren't appearing in local storage or backing up to the cloud. Instead of a beautiful memory, users are finding "phantom" files that never actually materialize.
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Symptoms and affected devices
- The "Pending" glitch: Users find files in their DCIM folder with "pending" in the name and a file size of zero bytes.
- The Processing loop: A lingering notification appears saying photos are "processing in the background" but never finishes.
- Affected models: Reports specifically mention the Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10, Pixel 9 series, Pixel 9a, and the 8a.
- Trigger: It often occurs after taking several photos in a very short time span.
It’s a bizarre situation where the phone thinks it’s doing the work, but the data just doesn't land. You can find the deeper dive into the technicalities of this report right here.
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A massive trust-breaker for photographers
Instead of their snapshots in Google Photos, some Pixel users are instead finding these 'pending' phantom files. | Image credit — u/portmafia9719 (Reddit)
This is a major headache because the Pixel’s entire identity is built around being one of the best cameras that can fit in your pocket. Sure, bugs exist with every phone, but this is a particularly big one when you consider what's at stake. When you look at the landscape, Apple’s iPhones might have their own iCloud quirks, but you rarely—if ever—hear about an iPhone simply failing to write a photo file to the disk after the shutter clicks.
For the average user, this is a total dealbreaker. Whether you're a parent capturing a first step or a traveler on a once-in-a-lifetime trip, you need to know that when you press that button, the memory is safe.
Do you use a Pixel to capture photos at special events/occasions?
Yes, the Pixel is my primary camera phone.
76.19%
No, I’d rather use a phone with better cameras.
23.81%
No, I’d rather use a real camera.
0%
This feels a little half-baked
This is the kind of bug that would give someone pause before recommending the latest Pixel to a friend. While it doesn't happen to everyone, the fact that it's hitting the newest Pixel 10 Pro users suggests a deeper optimization issue with Google's image processing pipeline.
If you’re currently using one of these devices, my advice is to slow down between shots and keep a close eye on your notifications. If you see that "processing" alert sticking around for too long, it might be a sign that your recent snaps are at risk. We’re hoping Google pushes a silent update to the Camera app or Google Photos soon, but until then, it’s a bit of a gamble.
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