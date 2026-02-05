Fitbit's original founders have a new plan for your family's health

Meet Luffu, the intelligent family care system





Rather than showing you confusing graphs, the AI actually writes out a simple sentence telling you if your family member is doing well enough and if they need a rest day. It also has family alert capabilities, so if your elderly parent's activity suddenly drops, you will be reminded to check in on them.









A helping hand for the sandwich generation (AKA Gen X) Video credit — Luffu

This could be huge news for what is referred to as the "sandwich generation," or Gen X. These are people (such as myself) who are currently caught in the middle of having to raise our own kids while also having to care for aging parents. It is an incredibly stressful balancing act, and technology has only made this process more difficult by giving us so many notifications yet not enough answers.



The future of family health tracking?

The concept of the AI watching my family's health feels like a double-edged sword. On the one hand, yes, absolutely, I would utilize this feature purely for the peace of mind factor alone, especially with the friendly manner in which the health information is presented. It is great to see the minds behind Fitbit come back with a focus on the world of caregiving, which is an aspect of the health world that is often forgotten.



However, it all comes back to how much you trust this AI and what it’s doing with this information. While they have an excellent record with health information, it’s a significant move to include official medical records into this new startup’s arsenal. If you’re looking for a way to help centralize your family’s chaotic health information, this looks like a very welcome development. We’re hoping to get our hands on this platform soon and see if this AI information is as beneficial as it sounds, so stay tuned for further updates.





