A quiet supply shortage could turn into Apple's next iPhone headache
AI demand is putting pressure on a key chip material Apple relies on, and even small shortages could ripple into future iPhone production.
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Things are getting difficult in the supply chain for Apple, according to a new Nikkei Asia report. Apparently, the Cupertino tech giant is now facing a new issue because of the boom in AI, causing a shortage of some components.
According to the report, the Cupertino tech giant is having a difficult time securing supplies of high-end glass cloth fiber. That material plays a very important role in the printed circuit boards and chips that are used in iPhones and other electronics.
However, the AI workload is expanding. Other companies like Nvidia, Google, Amazon, AMD, and Qualcomm have also joined the supply pool and have reportedly placed huge demands on Nitto Boseki's capacity.
Mitsubishi Gas Chemical relies on Nitto Boseki's glass cloth and processes substrate materials. Reportedly, Apple also contacted the Japanese government in order to get help in securing its supply of the material.
There are also other firms that could potentially join the supply chain from Taiwan and China, but these need to scale production and achieve consistent quality, which seems to be difficult for them, according to the report.
Each glass fiber needs to be super thin and free of defects. This is extremely important because the material then gets embedded into the chip substrate. Once there, it cannot be replaced after assembly or repaired in any way.
Cupertino has been considering using less-advanced glass cloth as a stopgap (temporary solution), but that would require testing and validation, and it won't help with supply chain issues for iPhones and other devices in 2026.
Glass cloth fiber is one of those quiet components that everything depends on. The thing is – if Apple can't secure enough of it, production plans for chips, and by extension iPhones, Macs, and other devices, can get tighter very quickly.
Even small shortages at this level can lead to delays, limited availability, or higher costs down the line. Apple usually plans its supply chain years ahead, so the fact that it's now feeling pressure shows just how intense the AI-driven demand has become.
And obviously, since this glass cloth must be nearly perfect, Apple can't just switch suppliers overnight without risking quality.
Of course, the issue may not cause any significant struggle with the iPhone 18 Pro, which is said to be coming in the fall of 2026. One of the biggest potential issues I can see here is stock being low, or buyers needing to face longer shipping delays. But let's see how things go before making a conclusion just yet.
What worries me here is timing. Apple's entire product cycle depends on parts like this being available exactly when planned. Even a small disruption in a key material can ripple through chip production, testing, and final assembly. That doesn't always mean delays, but it can mean tighter launches, less flexibility, or higher pressure on suppliers. And, unfortunately, the situation may cause Apple to consider lower-grade materials.
Hopefully, this stays a behind-the-scenes problem, because for us, the ideal outcome is simple: new iPhones arrive on time, in full supply, and without compromises in quality.
AI growth may cause some component shortages for Apple
According to the report, the Cupertino tech giant is having a difficult time securing supplies of high-end glass cloth fiber. That material plays a very important role in the printed circuit boards and chips that are used in iPhones and other electronics.
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Reportedly, there's only one supplier of the most advanced forms of glass cloth – Nitto Boseki. Apple has reportedly used the supplier's premium glass cloth material in its processors for years, even before the growing demand for it because of AI computing and its needs.
The A19 Pro is the chip used in the iPhone 17 Pro. | Image Credit – Apple
However, the AI workload is expanding. Other companies like Nvidia, Google, Amazon, AMD, and Qualcomm have also joined the supply pool and have reportedly placed huge demands on Nitto Boseki's capacity.
Of course, Apple needed to do something about it. The report claims that the company had taken some interesting steps to protect its supply chain. For example, it reportedly sent staff to Japan in the fall of 2025 and stationed them at Mitsubishi Gas Chemical.
Mitsubishi Gas Chemical relies on Nitto Boseki's glass cloth and processes substrate materials. Reportedly, Apple also contacted the Japanese government in order to get help in securing its supply of the material.
The tech giant has also moved forward with efforts to get alternative suppliers, although this has reportedly been a slow process. Smaller Chinese glass fiber producers like Grace Fabric Technology have reportedly been approached by Cupertino.
Do you think Apple’s supply chain issues could actually delay future iPhones?
No, Apple will manage it like always
33.33%
Maybe, but only limited availability at launch
27.78%
Yes, delays or shortages seem likely
27.78%
I don’t know / too early to tell
11.11%
There are also other firms that could potentially join the supply chain from Taiwan and China, but these need to scale production and achieve consistent quality, which seems to be difficult for them, according to the report.
Glass fiber needs to be of excellent quality
Each glass fiber needs to be super thin and free of defects. This is extremely important because the material then gets embedded into the chip substrate. Once there, it cannot be replaced after assembly or repaired in any way.
Obviously, that's why this material is expensive and super important. Chipmakers have been careful not to adopt lower-grade materials in their processors, even as a temporary measure.
Cupertino has been considering using less-advanced glass cloth as a stopgap (temporary solution), but that would require testing and validation, and it won't help with supply chain issues for iPhones and other devices in 2026.
Why this matters for Apple... and what about the iPhone 18?
Glass cloth fiber is one of those quiet components that everything depends on. The thing is – if Apple can't secure enough of it, production plans for chips, and by extension iPhones, Macs, and other devices, can get tighter very quickly.
Even small shortages at this level can lead to delays, limited availability, or higher costs down the line. Apple usually plans its supply chain years ahead, so the fact that it's now feeling pressure shows just how intense the AI-driven demand has become.
On top of that, when companies like Nvidia and Google compete for the same high-end materials Apple relies on (for AI data centers), the impact may be felt in the consumer electronics world too.
And obviously, since this glass cloth must be nearly perfect, Apple can't just switch suppliers overnight without risking quality.
Of course, the issue may not cause any significant struggle with the iPhone 18 Pro, which is said to be coming in the fall of 2026. One of the biggest potential issues I can see here is stock being low, or buyers needing to face longer shipping delays. But let's see how things go before making a conclusion just yet.
This is the kind of supply issue Apple really doesn't want, in my opinion
What worries me here is timing. Apple's entire product cycle depends on parts like this being available exactly when planned. Even a small disruption in a key material can ripple through chip production, testing, and final assembly. That doesn't always mean delays, but it can mean tighter launches, less flexibility, or higher pressure on suppliers. And, unfortunately, the situation may cause Apple to consider lower-grade materials.
And we all know exactly what happens when companies cut corners to meet deadlines.
Hopefully, this stays a behind-the-scenes problem, because for us, the ideal outcome is simple: new iPhones arrive on time, in full supply, and without compromises in quality.
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