A quiet supply shortage could turn into Apple's next iPhone headache

AI growth may cause some component shortages for Apple

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Reportedly, there's only one supplier of the most advanced forms of glass cloth – Nitto Boseki. Apple has reportedly used the supplier's premium glass cloth material in its processors for years, even before the growing demand for it because of AI computing and its needs.





The tech giant has also moved forward with efforts to get alternative suppliers, although this has reportedly been a slow process. Smaller Chinese glass fiber producers like Grace Fabric Technology have reportedly been approached by Cupertino.





Do you think Apple’s supply chain issues could actually delay future iPhones? No, Apple will manage it like always 33.33% Maybe, but only limited availability at launch 27.78% Yes, delays or shortages seem likely 27.78% I don’t know / too early to tell 11.11% Vote 18 Votes

Glass fiber needs to be of excellent quality

Why this matters for Apple... and what about the iPhone 18?

This is the kind of supply issue Apple really doesn't want, in my opinion

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