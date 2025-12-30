A mysterious fifth phone may be joining the already impressive Xiaomi 17 series lineup





A mysterious fifth phone enters the chat



Just as the dust was settling on the recent launch of the Ultra model, it seems the company isn’t quite finished with the 17 series. In a new report Just as the dust was settling on the recent launch of the Ultra model, it seems the company isn’t quite finished with the 17 series. In a new report from a well-known tipster , details have emerged regarding a device currently in testing that claims to be a "minor iteration" of the existing family. While the 17, Pro, Pro Max, and Ultra seemed to cover all the bases, this new handset is throwing a wrench in the works.



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Rumored specifications



Processor: Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC

Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC Display: 6.8-inch to 6.9-inch flat screen

6.8-inch to 6.9-inch flat screen Bezels: Ultra-narrow, symmetrical design

Ultra-narrow, symmetrical design Camera: Periscope telephoto lens

The leak indicates this device is slated for a release in the first half of 2026. It combines the sheer size of the Pro Max with a distinct flat panel, running on the same high-end silicon found in its siblings. The leak indicates this device is slated for a release in the first half of 2026. It combines the sheer size of the Pro Max with a distinct flat panel, running on the same high-end silicon found in its siblings.





Why release another flagship now?



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Competitors often release "S" cycle updates or FE (Fan Edition) models to bridge the gap between generations, but those usually come with clear trade-offs or price cuts. Here, we are looking at premium hardware that mirrors the current top-tier offerings too closely. If the launch timeline holds true, this phone would arrive just months after the Ultra, potentially confusing consumers who just put money down for the "best" version of the phone. This potential release raises some valid questions about market saturation. The Xiaomi 17 Pro Max already occupies the large-screen premium slot, and introducing a device with nearly identical specs—specifically the screen size and the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset—feels like a move destined to cannibalize their own sales. The report suggests this is an incremental upgrade, but without a standout feature to differentiate it, the device risks getting lost in the shuffle.Competitors often release "S" cycle updates or FE (Fan Edition) models to bridge the gap between generations, but those usually come with clear trade-offs or price cuts. Here, we are looking at premium hardware that mirrors the current top-tier offerings too closely. If the launch timeline holds true, this phone would arrive just months after the Ultra, potentially confusing consumers who just put money down for the "best" version of the phone.



Receive the latest mobile news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy How many flagship phones in one series is too many? Three is the magic number (Base, Pro, Ultra). 50% The more the merrier; I like specific options. 18.75% It doesn’t matter as long as the prices are good. 18.75% Five is definitely pushing it; it’s too confusing. 12.5% Vote 16 Votes





Who is this device for?



While I usually advocate for more consumer choice, this strategy feels a bit messy. Who is this device for? If this device is strictly a "flat screen" alternative to the Pro Max, it serves a very niche audience that refuses to use curved displays but demands the absolute highest specs.





At this point this is still a rumor, but if true, it will be interesting to see where this device will fit. It feels like a manufacturer flexing its supply chain muscle rather than solving a user problem. However, if you are a gamer who strictly prefers flat glass for touch responsiveness, this might be the one outlier worth watching.

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Just when we thought the lineup was complete, a new report suggests Xiaomi is prepping a fifth entry in its latest flagship series. It’s a confusing development that blurs the lines between a refresh and a redundant release.