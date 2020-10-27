Big YouTube for Android and iOS update brings full-screen mode gestures, enhanced Video Chapters, and button re-arrangement
Additionally, YouTube is extending its Video Chapters feature that will now show a complete list of the chapters included in a video and a preview thumbnail of the chapter that you’re interested in. To find the full list of chapters, you have to tap or click the chapter title.
What’s more, captions in videos are now moving their place and the option for them will be more prominent in the YouTube mobile app. With this slight redesign to the app, you will find the autoplay toggle on the top of the player, again making the user experience more simple and intuitive.
The update is rolling out starting today, October 27, to iOS and Android.