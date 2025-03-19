Sony reportedly working on its first-ever 200 MP smartphone camera, challenging Samsung’s monopoly





But what you might not be aware of, is that Samsung has had a monopoly over 200 MP image sensors as far as the smartphone market is concerned.





Of course, you will find the 200 MP camera as the main one for the last three generations of the Galaxy Ultra series, but whenever you hear companies like Xiaomi, Motorola, or Realme bragging about such a snapper, it is one likely made by Samsung.





But Samsung is not the only major player in the market of phone image sensors. Sony is the other major brand when it comes to this type of thing, and now a reputable tipster from China, Digital Chat Station , says Sony is currently developing its first-ever 200 MP smartphone camera sensor.









According to the tipster, Sony is planning to include this new 200 MP image sensor to the main camera of its upcoming flagship phones.

Why does a 200 MP camera matter, and will Sony’s be different?





You might have heard something along the line of "megapixels don't matter" in a YouTube video or from us at one point, and that's true for the most part. But mobile tech is improving, and cameras are always a big focus for R&D teams across different companies, as they tend to receive the most attention from customers.





High-resolution cameras like Samsung's 200 MP one give the manufacturer flexibility. They allow a phone camera to capture more detail, enabling sharper images, especially when zooming or cropping. These sensors typically perform well in good lighting, but they can also do well in low light by combining pixels ("pixel-binning").





Now, Sony is already quite popular as far as cameras go. The company has great proficiency in the camera department—it even manufactures professional cameras—with other manufacturers like Apple, Xiaomi, and Oppo regularly rely on its cameras in their premium smartphones.





According to Digital Chat Station, the 200 MP image sensor that Sony is working to release this year won't simply match Samsung's, but it will be even better thanks to a larger sensor size. Right now, Samsung's largest 200 MP sensor measures at 1/1.3".



Recommended Stories

Why does sensor size matter?









Better Low-Light Performance – More light captured means less noise in dark environments.

Improved Dynamic Range – A larger sensor can retain more details in bright and dark areas of an image.

Shallower Depth of Field – A bigger sensor naturally creates more background blur (bokeh), improving portrait photography.

Higher Image Quality – More surface area means larger pixels, which improves overall sharpness and clarity.



Image sensor size is one of the most important factors in smartphone photography because it determines how much light a camera sensor can capture. A larger sensor allows for:– More light captured means less noise in dark environments.– A larger sensor can retain more details in bright and dark areas of an image.– A bigger sensor naturally creates more background blur (bokeh), improving portrait photography.– More surface area means larger pixels, which improves overall sharpness and clarity.

Samsung’s current largest 200MP sensor is 1/1.3-inch in size, but Sony is reportedly working on an even larger one. If true, this could mean better image quality, particularly in low-light conditions.

If you have a keen eye or ear, you might have noticed how some phone manufacturers like to boast about their phones' 200 MP cameras. In fact, they like to slap any high number in your face to make things sound more impressive, so you might not have to be that keen after all.