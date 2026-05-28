Grab Samsung Galaxy 5G for free at Total Wireless

Vivo X300 Ultra vs Xiaomi 17 Ultra: Sample Photos Comparison

With top notch specs, this battle is mostly about the different approaches to image processing

0
Victor Hristov
By
Articles Camera Xiaomi Vivo
Add as a preferred source on Google
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Vivo X300 Ultra vs Xiaomi 17 Ultra: Sample Photos Comparison
A battle of the Chinese camera heavyweights | Image by PhoneArena
These are probably the best smartphone cameras coming from China in 2026 — the Vivo X300 Ultra and the Xiaomi 17 Ultra.

With a massive, round camera island on the back, both phones take the camera system seriously, but they also have a few fundamental differences.

Galaxy S26 Ultra: save up to $720 now
$579 99
$1299 99
$720 off (55%)
The Galaxy S26 Ultra has been announced, bringing a Privacy Screen feature, insanely fast processor, and multiple Galaxy AI enhancements. Right now, you can save up to $720 at the Samsung Store with eligible trade-ins. You also get 15% off the Buds 4 series with your purchase. Alternatively, you can get $150 credit for add-ons, no trade-in required.
Buy at Samsung


Vivo X300 Ultra vs Xiaomi 17 Ultra Camera Specs:


vivo X300 Ultra
Xiaomi 17 Ultra
vivo X300 Ultra Xiaomi 17 Ultra
Camera
Main camera
200 MP (OIS, Laser autofocus, PDAF)
Sensor name: Sony LYT-901
Aperture size: F1.9
Focal length: 35 mm
Sensor size: 1/1.12″ 		50 MP
Aperture size: F1.7
Focal length: 23 mm
Sensor size: 1"
Second camera
50 MP (Ultra-wide, OIS, PDAF)
Sensor name: Sony LYT-818
Aperture size: F2.0
Focal Length: 14 mm
Sensor size: 1/1.28"
Pixel size: 1.22 μm 		50 MP (Ultra-wide)
Aperture size: F2.2
Focal Length: 14 mm
Sensor size: 1/2.76"
Pixel size: 0.64 μm
Third camera
200 MP (Telephoto, Periscope, OIS, PDAF)
Sensor name: Samsung ISOCELL HP0
Optical zoom: 3.7x
Aperture size: F2.7
Focal Length: 85 mm
Sensor size: 1/1.4"
Pixel size: 0.56 μm 		200 MP (Telephoto, Periscope)
Optical zoom: 4.2x
Aperture size: F2.4/F3.0
Focal Length: 100 mm
Sensor size: 1/1.4"
Pixel size: 0.56 μm
Fourth camera
ToF 3D depth sensing
Front
50 MP 50 MP
See the full vivo X300 Ultra vs Xiaomi 17 Ultra specs comparison or compare them to other phones using our Phone Comparison tool


Vivo is the only major smartphone maker that bets on a 35mm main lens. This is traditionally a lens best suited for taking pictures of people on the street. The Xiaomi uses a more common 23mm lens for its main camera, which is wider and better suited for landscapes. Here, Xiaomi has an advantage as it uses a slightly bigger sensor for the main camera. 

But what if you want to achieve a similarly wide field of view (24mm-ish) on the Vivo? Well, you have to use a crop of the ultra-wide camera.

And here is where it gets interesting. Vivo understands that people still value a wide lens, so that's why it features a massive ultra-wide camera with a sensor almost as big as its main camera. In fact, the 1/1.28" ultrawide sensor on the Vivo has roughly 3.7 times more surface area than the 1/2.76" ultra-wide sensor on the Xiaomi!

Recommended For You
Finally, the third lens, a telephoto one uses the exact same sensor size on both phones, so this is the closest to hardware parity we get.

Also read:

Let's take a look at photos from these two side by side:

Main Camera 35mm








Main Camera Wide


We took these photos at 28mm on the Vivo X300 Ultra (a crop of the ultra-wide camera), while we used the main 1X camera on the Xiaomi 17 Ultra at 23mm.






Portrait Mode




Zoom







Ultra-wide Camera







Selfies



So, who do you think takes the win in this comparison: the Vivo X300 Ultra or the Xiaomi 17 Ultra?

Get Visible as low as $20/mo for 1 year. Limited time offer with code: FRESHSTART
$20 /mo
$25
$5 off (20%)
Offer Ends 6.1.2026 at 11.59pm ET. New members get $5/mo off the $25/mg Visible plan, $35/mo Visible+ plan, or $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 12 months. Promo code FRESHSTART required at checkout.
Buy at Visible
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/62-200/Victor-H.webp
Victor Hristov Review Content Lead
Victor, a seasoned mobile technology expert, has spent over a decade at PhoneArena, exploring the depths of mobile photography and reviewing hundreds of smartphones across Android and iOS ecosystems. His passion for technology, coupled with his extensive knowledge of smartphone cameras and battery life, has positioned him as a leading voice in the mobile tech industry.
Read the latest from Victor Hristov
Recommended For You
COMMENTS (0)
Latest Discussions
Galaxy S26+ Dial Pad
by readdriver • 2
Huawei Mate XT on T-Mobile Call echos
by ECPirate37 • 2
Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone
by menooch18 • 2
Discover more from the community
Explore Related Devices
Popular stories
Leaked foldable iPhone Ultra cases leave nothing to the imagination
Leaked foldable iPhone Ultra cases leave nothing to the imagination
Apple does another first-ever with the iPhone and leaves Samsung behind in the most delicate moment
Apple does another first-ever with the iPhone and leaves Samsung behind in the most delicate moment
I used the most powerful phone in existance, and it’s not a Galaxy S26 Ultra or an iPhone 17 Pro Max
I used the most powerful phone in existance, and it’s not a Galaxy S26 Ultra or an iPhone 17 Pro Max
T-Mobile users can now get a first taste of a new era
T-Mobile users can now get a first taste of a new era
T-Mobile service is down, many US subs are in the dark with no support
T-Mobile service is down, many US subs are in the dark with no support
T-Mobile customers prepare for a spectacular crash and burn as the carrier shifts everything to T-Life
T-Mobile customers prepare for a spectacular crash and burn as the carrier shifts everything to T-Life
Latest News
People are yearning for Apple’s best iPhone ever, and I don’t blame them
People are yearning for Apple’s best iPhone ever, and I don’t blame them
Android smartphone sales are going down worldwide, but Apple is not taking this crown anytime soon
Android smartphone sales are going down worldwide, but Apple is not taking this crown anytime soon
Google Pay is about to make desktop checkout way less of a chore
Google Pay is about to make desktop checkout way less of a chore
Leaked foldable iPhone Ultra cases leave nothing to the imagination
Leaked foldable iPhone Ultra cases leave nothing to the imagination
I wore Google's new screenless Fitbit Air for two weeks, and one thing stunned me
I wore Google's new screenless Fitbit Air for two weeks, and one thing stunned me
Samsung's rumored Galaxy Z Fold 8 branding strategy makes zero sense... for now
Samsung's rumored Galaxy Z Fold 8 branding strategy makes zero sense... for now