Vivo X300 Ultra vs Xiaomi 17 Ultra: Sample Photos Comparison
With top notch specs, this battle is mostly about the different approaches to image processing
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A battle of the Chinese camera heavyweights | Image by PhoneArena
These are probably the best smartphone cameras coming from China in 2026 — the Vivo X300 Ultra and the Xiaomi 17 Ultra.
With a massive, round camera island on the back, both phones take the camera system seriously, but they also have a few fundamental differences.
Vivo X300 Ultra vs Xiaomi 17 Ultra Camera Specs:
|
|vivo X300 Ultra
|Xiaomi 17 Ultra
|Main camera
| 200 MP (OIS, Laser autofocus, PDAF)
Sensor name: Sony LYT-901
Aperture size: F1.9
Focal length: 35 mm
Sensor size: 1/1.12″
| 50 MP
Aperture size: F1.7
Focal length: 23 mm
Sensor size: 1"
|Second camera
| 50 MP (Ultra-wide, OIS, PDAF)
Sensor name: Sony LYT-818
Aperture size: F2.0
Focal Length: 14 mm
Sensor size: 1/1.28"
Pixel size: 1.22 μm
| 50 MP (Ultra-wide)
Aperture size: F2.2
Focal Length: 14 mm
Sensor size: 1/2.76"
Pixel size: 0.64 μm
|Third camera
| 200 MP (Telephoto, Periscope, OIS, PDAF)
Sensor name: Samsung ISOCELL HP0
Optical zoom: 3.7x
Aperture size: F2.7
Focal Length: 85 mm
Sensor size: 1/1.4"
Pixel size: 0.56 μm
| 200 MP (Telephoto, Periscope)
Optical zoom: 4.2x
Aperture size: F2.4/F3.0
Focal Length: 100 mm
Sensor size: 1/1.4"
Pixel size: 0.56 μm
|Fourth camera
|ToF 3D depth sensing
|Front
|50 MP
|50 MP
See the full vivo X300 Ultra vs Xiaomi 17 Ultra specs comparison or compare them to other phones using our Phone Comparison tool
Vivo is the only major smartphone maker that bets on a 35mm main lens. This is traditionally a lens best suited for taking pictures of people on the street. The Xiaomi uses a more common 23mm lens for its main camera, which is wider and better suited for landscapes. Here, Xiaomi has an advantage as it uses a slightly bigger sensor for the main camera.
But what if you want to achieve a similarly wide field of view (24mm-ish) on the Vivo? Well, you have to use a crop of the ultra-wide camera.
And here is where it gets interesting. Vivo understands that people still value a wide lens, so that's why it features a massive ultra-wide camera with a sensor almost as big as its main camera. In fact, the 1/1.28" ultrawide sensor on the Vivo has roughly 3.7 times more surface area than the 1/2.76" ultra-wide sensor on the Xiaomi!
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Finally, the third lens, a telephoto one uses the exact same sensor size on both phones, so this is the closest to hardware parity we get.
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Let's take a look at photos from these two side by side:
Main Camera 35mm
Main Camera Wide
We took these photos at 28mm on the Vivo X300 Ultra (a crop of the ultra-wide camera), while we used the main 1X camera on the Xiaomi 17 Ultra at 23mm.
Portrait Mode
Zoom
Ultra-wide Camera
Selfies
So, who do you think takes the win in this comparison: the Vivo X300 Ultra or the Xiaomi 17 Ultra?
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