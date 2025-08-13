The Doogee U11 just got smarter: Android 16 update, Gemini, Game Space, App Cloner

This story is sponsored by Doogee. PhoneArena's opinions in this article have not been affected in any way!











It now comes with Gemini on board, making it one of the few



Gemini AI now built-in

The U11 now comes preloaded with Gemini, Google’s latest AI assistant, replacing Google Assistant as the go-to smart helper on the device. And yes — it actually works, even on a modest chipset.



Whether you're asking Gemini to summarize a webpage, generate a quick itinerary, or help write an email, the assistant integrates tightly with Android 16 ’s multitasking and voice command layers. That instantly lifts the U11’s productivity prowess.



Doogee has wisely kept things simple here: Gemini is available as a side-panel overlay and can be called up with a swipe or voice command. No extra apps to install. No weird workarounds.



Game Space Mode: lightweight tablet, focused performance





With the new update, the Doogee U11 gets Game Space: a launcher, which limits background tasks and can even block distracting notifications. It puts all the hardware eggs in one basket for your gaming session. Game Space features include:



Performance Mode - minimizes background activity, blocks notifications, and prioritizes GPU load.

- minimizes background activity, blocks notifications, and prioritizes GPU load. SDR to HDR enhancement - improves color and contrast

- improves color and contrast Texture filtering and mipmap tuning - on-board graphics filtering performed by Doogee’s software

Paired with its bright, 90 Hz 11-inch screen and stereo speakers, the tablet has the chops to deliver on casual gaming or multimedia experiences.



A Multimedia Machine at a low price

The Doogee U11 is a multimedia machine that delivers value with its large 11” screen and dual speakers. It has a modern all-screen design with an 83.2% screen-to-body ratio — a bezel thin enough to be out of the way, but thick enough to allow for a comfortable grip. The 90 Hz refresh rate delivers smoother animations than the 60 Hz of yesteryear.



Popular software layers on top of Android have a pretty useful feature that’s lesser-hyped but genuinely useful — app cloning. The U11 takes full advantage of it. Want two separate WhatsApp accounts on one tablet? You can. Instagram, Telegram, or even productivity apps like Slack or Zoom? Go ahead—each clone runs in its own sandbox.



Their icons will also be clearly marked so you know which account you are opening up. This works wonders to separate work and play. It also helps out when multiple members of the family use one tablet!



Specs Check

Display: 11” HD IPS, 90 Hz, wide color

Processor: Unisoc T7200 octa-core with Mali-G57

RAM/Storage: 16 GB RAM (4 GB + 12 GB virtual), 128 GB expandable storage

Battery: 8580 mAh, 10 W charging

OS: Android 16 with full Google certification and OTA updates

