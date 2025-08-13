$50 off refurb iPad Pro 11" – use SCHOOL50

The Doogee U11 just got smarter: Android 16 update, Gemini, Game Space, App Cloner

The Doogee U11 is an easy pick as the family's multimedia machine. Now even more affordable with discount code!

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Tablets
The Doogee U11 just got smarter: Android 16 update, Gemini, Game Space, App Cloner
This story is sponsored by Doogee. PhoneArena's opinions in this article have not been affected in any way!

The Doogee U11 — already a surprisingly capable budget tablet — just got a whole lot more interesting. With the official rollout of Android 16, Doogee has pushed this entry-level device into a new class, thanks to a mix of practical features and forward-looking software upgrades.

It now comes with Gemini on board, making it one of the few Android tablets to currently even run Google’s new assistant. But it also comes with smart features of Doogee’s making to improve your gaming, work, or studying sessions with the Doogee U11.

Gemini AI now built-in


The U11 now comes preloaded with Gemini, Google’s latest AI assistant, replacing Google Assistant as the go-to smart helper on the device. And yes — it actually works, even on a modest chipset.

Whether you're asking Gemini to summarize a webpage, generate a quick itinerary, or help write an email, the assistant integrates tightly with Android 16’s multitasking and voice command layers. That instantly lifts the U11’s productivity prowess.

Doogee has wisely kept things simple here: Gemini is available as a side-panel overlay and can be called up with a swipe or voice command. No extra apps to install. No weird workarounds.

Doogee U11 on Amazon

Use code 23CKOPTL for 46% off!

Game Space Mode: lightweight tablet, focused performance


The Doogee U11 just got smarter: Android 16 update, Gemini, Game Space, App Cloner


With the new update, the Doogee U11 gets Game Space: a launcher, which limits background tasks and can even block distracting notifications. It puts all the hardware eggs in one basket for your gaming session. Game Space features include:

  • Performance Mode - minimizes background activity, blocks notifications, and prioritizes GPU load.
  • SDR to HDR enhancement - improves color and contrast
  • Texture filtering and mipmap tuning - on-board graphics filtering performed by Doogee’s software

Paired with its bright, 90 Hz 11-inch screen and stereo speakers, the tablet has the chops to deliver on casual gaming or multimedia experiences.

A Multimedia Machine at a low price


The Doogee U11 is a multimedia machine that delivers value with its large 11” screen and dual speakers. It has a modern all-screen design with an 83.2% screen-to-body ratio — a bezel thin enough to be out of the way, but thick enough to allow for a comfortable grip. The 90 Hz refresh rate delivers smoother animations than the 60 Hz of yesteryear.

Recommended Stories

App Cloning: one tablet, multiple lives


Popular software layers on top of Android have a pretty useful feature that’s lesser-hyped but genuinely useful — app cloning. The U11 takes full advantage of it. Want two separate WhatsApp accounts on one tablet? You can. Instagram, Telegram, or even productivity apps like Slack or Zoom? Go ahead—each clone runs in its own sandbox.

Their icons will also be clearly marked so you know which account you are opening up. This works wonders to separate work and play. It also helps out when multiple members of the family use one tablet!

Specs Check


  • Display: 11” HD IPS, 90 Hz, wide color
  • Processor: Unisoc T7200 octa-core with Mali-G57
  • RAM/Storage: 16 GB RAM (4 GB + 12 GB virtual), 128 GB expandable storage
  • Battery: 8580 mAh, 10 W charging
  • OS: Android 16 with full Google certification and OTA updates

Doogee U11 on Amazon

Use code 23CKOPTL for 46% off!

https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/106-200/Preslav-K.webp
Preslav Kateliev Senior Reviews Writer
Preslav, a member of the PhoneArena team since 2014, is a mobile technology enthusiast with a penchant for integrating tech into his hobbies and work. Whether it's writing articles on an iPad Pro, recording band rehearsals with multiple phones, or exploring the potential of mobile gaming through services like GeForce Now and Steam Link, Preslav's approach is hands-on and innovative. His balanced perspective allows him to appreciate both Android and iOS ecosystems, focusing on performance, camera quality, and user experience over brand loyalty.
Read the latest from Preslav Kateliev
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

I dont need a thinner phone

by bklabel • 3

When will one UI 8 come to the galaxy watch 7 44mm

by Aakifxblackwood • 2

You Tube Video speed control suddenly inoperable-New Android Phone

by Aquarian4u • 2
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

The mother of all Google leaks reveals even more Pixel 10, 10 Pro, 10 Pro XL, and 10 Pro Fold info
The mother of all Google leaks reveals even more Pixel 10, 10 Pro, 10 Pro XL, and 10 Pro Fold info
Galaxy S26 Ultra's big ace over predecessor revealed
Galaxy S26 Ultra's big ace over predecessor revealed
You might not like what the newest Pixel 10 leak just revealed for US buyers
You might not like what the newest Pixel 10 leak just revealed for US buyers
T-Mobile exec hints users will have a good rest of the year
T-Mobile exec hints users will have a good rest of the year
T-Mobile subscriber gets lied to by rep, winds up paying $50 for two flagship phones
T-Mobile subscriber gets lied to by rep, winds up paying $50 for two flagship phones
Defying Apple, Jon Prosser is back with more iPhone 17 renders
Defying Apple, Jon Prosser is back with more iPhone 17 renders

Latest News

The mother of all Google leaks reveals even more Pixel 10, 10 Pro, 10 Pro XL, and 10 Pro Fold info
The mother of all Google leaks reveals even more Pixel 10, 10 Pro, 10 Pro XL, and 10 Pro Fold info
Your AT&T service tanked this weekend because of a fire which the carrier is clueless about
Your AT&T service tanked this weekend because of a fire which the carrier is clueless about
The OnePlus 15's battery upgrade sounds massive, and you'll want to hear why it's not even bigger
The OnePlus 15's battery upgrade sounds massive, and you'll want to hear why it's not even bigger
You might not like what the newest Pixel 10 leak just revealed for US buyers
You might not like what the newest Pixel 10 leak just revealed for US buyers
At $231 off, the Galaxy Watch Ultra (2024) is the rugged smartwatch you should get
At $231 off, the Galaxy Watch Ultra (2024) is the rugged smartwatch you should get
Amazon slashes the price of the 256GB Galaxy S24 FE, turning it into a real bargain
Amazon slashes the price of the 256GB Galaxy S24 FE, turning it into a real bargain
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless