Personal cloud storage, now easy and accessible: the Ugreen DH series NAS devices are here

DH2300 – the smart entry point





You’ve probably heard about NAS devices by now (Network Attached Storage). It’s a box that you hook up to your router, so in turn — your home network and the Internet. You insert hard disk drives into it and use its connectivity to turn it onto a personal cloud space. A storage drive for your photos and videos, your project files, or your Mac Time Machine backups.You may want to stop renting that ever-growing cloud storage. Or you just want to keep private files on your private network. Or, you need to archive old projects and backups that you can’t just upload to iCloud. That’s where a NAS — a personal cloud storage — is a proper choice.Does it sound like a scary thing for beginners to set up? Sure does. Which is why Ugreen’s new DH2300 NAS has been designed specifically to remove the complexity, make it fast and easy to get started, and provide up to 60 TB of personal cloud storage for anyone — no matter their level of expertise.Advanced users can make use of its bigger sibling — the Ugreen DH4300 Plus, which adds more trays for hard drives for up to 120 TB of storage, and has the faster hardware to support them.So, the DH2300 supports two drive bays for drives of up to 30 TB each — to 60 TB of raw storage. NAS devices do need to run on a basic operating system and have the hardware to power their operation. In the case of the Ugreen DH2300, the processor is a Rockchip RK3576 8-core CPU with 4 GB of onboard LPDDR4X RAM.The DH2300 supports 1 GbE ethernet, plenty fast to transfer all your large files to it. For added convenience, you’ll find USB-C and USB-A ports running USB 3.2 protocol, and 4K HDMI out for direct media streaming at 4K 60 FPS.It’s a compact, plug-and-play local cloud that you can set up in about 10 minutes. When you connect to it with your PC, you will be met with the simple and intuitive UGOS Pro interface that will guide you through quickly. If you download the Ugreen NAS app, you can tap your phone on the DH2300 for instant pairing, no complex IP-entering, no settings adjustment.