Personal cloud storage, now easy and accessible: the Ugreen DH series NAS devices are here

This story is sponsored by Ugreen. PhoneArena's opinions in this article have not been affected in any way!

You’ve probably heard about NAS devices by now (Network Attached Storage). It’s a box that you hook up to your router, so in turn — your home network and the Internet. You insert hard disk drives into it and use its connectivity to turn it onto a personal cloud space. A storage drive for your photos and videos, your project files, or your Mac Time Machine backups.

You may want to stop renting that ever-growing cloud storage. Or you just want to keep private files on your private network. Or, you need to archive old projects and backups that you can’t just upload to iCloud. That’s where a NAS — a personal cloud storage — is a proper choice.

Does it sound like a scary thing for beginners to set up? Sure does. Which is why Ugreen’s new DH2300 NAS has been designed specifically to remove the complexity, make it fast and easy to get started, and provide up to 60 TB of personal cloud storage for anyone — no matter their level of expertise.

Advanced users can make use of its bigger sibling — the Ugreen DH4300 Plus, which adds more trays for hard drives for up to 120 TB of storage, and has the faster hardware to support them.

DH2300 – the smart entry point




So, the DH2300 supports two drive bays for drives of up to 30 TB each — to 60 TB of raw storage. NAS devices do need to run on a basic operating system and have the hardware to power their operation. In the case of the Ugreen DH2300, the processor is a Rockchip RK3576 8-core CPU with 4 GB of onboard LPDDR4X RAM.

The DH2300 supports 1 GbE ethernet, plenty fast to transfer all your large files to it. For added convenience, you’ll find USB-C and USB-A ports running USB 3.2 protocol, and 4K HDMI out for direct media streaming at 4K 60 FPS.

It’s a compact, plug-and-play local cloud that you can set up in about 10 minutes. When you connect to it with your PC, you will be met with the simple and intuitive UGOS Pro interface that will guide you through quickly. If you download the Ugreen NAS app, you can tap your phone on the DH2300 for instant pairing, no complex IP-entering, no settings adjustment.

DH4300 Plus – the leap up




When your storage needs grow — more drives, more data, more flexibility — the DH4300 Plus is built to answer. It steps up to four drive bays, up to 120 TB of storage (4x30 TB). It uses a more powerful Rockchip A76+A55 8-core CPU, with 8 GB LPDDR4X RAM installed, and has a faster 2.5 GbE port to fill those drives up faster.

Two USB-B, one USB-C, and one HDMI port enhance connectivity and use, like on the smaller model.

Final word


UGREEN’s new NAS offerings are a smart move in the “modern home storage” space, especially if you have never set one up before. They strike a balance between simplicity and capability. The DH2300 gives you a gentle entry into owning your data. The DH4300 Plus gives you genuine room to grow while staying within a consumer-friendly envelope.

Preslav Kateliev Senior Reviews Writer
Preslav, a member of the PhoneArena team since 2014, is a mobile technology enthusiast with a penchant for integrating tech into his hobbies and work. Whether it's writing articles on an iPad Pro, recording band rehearsals with multiple phones, or exploring the potential of mobile gaming through services like GeForce Now and Steam Link, Preslav's approach is hands-on and innovative. His balanced perspective allows him to appreciate both Android and iOS ecosystems, focusing on performance, camera quality, and user experience over brand loyalty.
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless