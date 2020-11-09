T-Mobile brings its Home Internet service to more than 130 locations across the US
The benefits of having a Home Internet subscription are undeniable, especially that there are no data caps and no annual service contracts, so you can quit the service whenever you wish. Also, there's absolutely no hardware rental, sign-up fee, or installation costs.
T-Mobile's $50/month Home Internet service has all the taxes and fees included, although subscribers must install it themselves with the help of the carrier's customer support if needed.
The Un-carrier unlocked additional capacity after the merger with Sprint, so it will be able to launch 5G Home Internet commercially nationwide, covering more than 50% of US households within six years.