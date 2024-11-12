Save hundreds $ with Galaxy Z Fold6!

T-Mobile is giving free backup data to some new and existing customers

T-Mobile Wireless service
T-Mobile internet backup 5G pass
T-Mobile offers backup plans for households and small businesses to keep them online when their internet service provider (ISP) goes down. The company is now giving extra data to those customers at no extra cost.

Aimed at customers who have a cable or fiber connection, T-Mobile's backup 5G internet connection keeps people connected during an internet outage. For as low as $20 per month, you get 130GB of data, which is enough to get an average household connected for up to seven days when their primary internet service bails on them.

While most outages don't last several days, a catastrophic or unexpected event can knock your primary service out for an indefinite period. T-Mobile has introduced data passes to combat that.

Starting November 14, all T-Mobile backup internet customers will get three free data passes every year. The data passes will have another 130GB worth of data, to help you stay online when your WiFi goes down.

Each pass will last for three days or until all data allotment is used up - whichever comes first.

And since long internet blackouts often coincide with a power breakdown, T-Mobile is also letting you save 50 percent on the Nimble Champ Pro 20k 65W Portable Power for a limited time. You can use this portable battery pack to keep your 5G gateway - which you get for free when you sign up for a home internet plan - running.

T-Mobile notes that cable outages have risen 28 percent year-over-year. 20 percent of US internet users say that their internet stops working at least a few times a month.

So if you work from home, attend online classes, or simply can't survive without mandatory three-hour doom scrolling (don't come at me for exposing all of us), a backup plan sounds like a must.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/270-200/Anam.jpg
Anam Hamid Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.

