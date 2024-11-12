T-Mobile is giving free backup data to some new and existing customers
T-Mobile offers backup plans for households and small businesses to keep them online when their internet service provider (ISP) goes down. The company is now giving extra data to those customers at no extra cost.
Aimed at customers who have a cable or fiber connection, T-Mobile's backup 5G internet connection keeps people connected during an internet outage. For as low as $20 per month, you get 130GB of data, which is enough to get an average household connected for up to seven days when their primary internet service bails on them.
Starting November 14, all T-Mobile backup internet customers will get three free data passes every year. The data passes will have another 130GB worth of data, to help you stay online when your WiFi goes down.
And since long internet blackouts often coincide with a power breakdown, T-Mobile is also letting you save 50 percent on the Nimble Champ Pro 20k 65W Portable Power for a limited time. You can use this portable battery pack to keep your 5G gateway - which you get for free when you sign up for a home internet plan - running.
T-Mobile notes that cable outages have risen 28 percent year-over-year. 20 percent of US internet users say that their internet stops working at least a few times a month.
So if you work from home, attend online classes, or simply can't survive without mandatory three-hour doom scrolling (don't come at me for exposing all of us), a backup plan sounds like a must.
