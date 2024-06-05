Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

T-Mobile has a new solution for those in perpetual fear of their internet bailing on them

By
0comments
T-Mobile has a new solution for those in perpetual fear of their internet bailing on them
T-Mobile has introduced a new backup plan for customers who want to ensure they are never without a working internet connection.

Your Internet Service Provider (ISP), like everyone else, may experience issues every now and then, which is why you can't rely on any one company to be online at all times.

Don't take our word for it. According to CivicScience, 20 percent of Americans report their internet bailing on them at least a few times a month. And as any work-from-home professional or anyone who can't cook without looking up a recipe will tell you, having your internet go out is not unacceptable, even if it happens only a few times a month.

Keeping those concerns in mind, T-Mobile has launched a new Home Internet Backup plan for customers who aren't ready to ditch their ISP for 5G home internet but want a fallback option for times their wired connection blacks out.

It's not supposed to be your primary service. Instead, this is a backup option to ensure you don't miss that important meeting or deal just because your internet isn't working. I mean, we are all for having some me-time, but only on your own terms. Not being able to work on a project because your connection is wonky? That's so dial-up!

Home Internet Backup will be available beginning tomorrow, June 6 in stores and online.

With AutoPay, it's $30 a month. If you happen to have an eligible T-Mobile voice line, you can get it for only $20 a month for a limited time.

The plan will get you 130GB of 5G data, which T-Mobile says would be enough for keeping a typical household connected for up to seven days when your primary connection is not working. After you use up all your data allotment, speeds will be downgraded to 600Kbps.

Unlike wired connection, 5G internet relies on cellular data service to work, which is why you need a gateway that converts those signals into 5G. T-Mobile will bundle in a 5G gateway for free, so you won't have to spend anything on the equipment, but there will be a one-time device connection charge.

Recommended Stories
The installation process is pretty straightforward, and you will need 15 minutes tops to set everything up.

In March, T-Mobile introduced a similar plan for business customers, and it's good to see that backup solutions are no longer limited to commercial users.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/270-200/Anam.jpg
Anam Hamid Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

The time has come for T-Mobile to fix the issue that is ripping off wireless customers
The time has come for T-Mobile to fix the issue that is ripping off wireless customers
Welcome change for T-Mobile users revealed by iOS update
Welcome change for T-Mobile users revealed by iOS update
T-Mobile customer has no grocery money left after being overcharged by carrier
T-Mobile customer has no grocery money left after being overcharged by carrier
T-Mobile customers won't have to wait much longer for satellite texting, FCC filing reveals
T-Mobile customers won't have to wait much longer for satellite texting, FCC filing reveals
You soon might be able to fully charge your smartphone battery in one minute
You soon might be able to fully charge your smartphone battery in one minute
iPhone 16 Pro will have a huge camera island, new images reveal
iPhone 16 Pro will have a huge camera island, new images reveal

Latest News

Google's testing a dark mode feature for websites in its iPhone app
Google's testing a dark mode feature for websites in its iPhone app
It's not too late to get the performance-oriented OnePlus 12R at a lovely discount on Amazon
It's not too late to get the performance-oriented OnePlus 12R at a lovely discount on Amazon
Amazon's lovely discount on the impressive Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro makes them cheap and a true bargain
Amazon's lovely discount on the impressive Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro makes them cheap and a true bargain
Samsung faces rising competition as foldable phones might reach nearly 5% market share by 2028
Samsung faces rising competition as foldable phones might reach nearly 5% market share by 2028
Is the iPhone Fold doomed to follow Apple Vision Pro's fate?
Is the iPhone Fold doomed to follow Apple Vision Pro's fate?
Samsung confirms the Galaxy Watch FE is real
Samsung confirms the Galaxy Watch FE is real
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless