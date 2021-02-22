Spotify announces HiFi subscription tier, coming to Premium users later this year
Unfortunately, Spotify HiFi will only be available in select markets, at least at launch. Also, it will not be available for free, although no price has been announced yet. We'll come back to this when Spotify reveals the launch date and price for its new HiFi subscription tier.
On a side note, Spotify revealed a brand new feature aimed at artists: Spotify Clips. It works like Snapchat's Stories and allows artists to use playlists to share their stories with fans. The company announced Spotify Clips will debut on Spotify playlists, featuring artists in short videos today.