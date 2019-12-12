Android Apps Wireless service Music

Dolby Atmos support is coming to TIDAL subscribers on HiFi tier

Cosmin Vasile by Cosmin Vasile   /  Dec 12, 2019, 3:09 PM
TIDAL continues to improve its music streaming service, and the next meaningful step towards perfection after bringing high-fidelity mode to its subscribers is to further enhance sound quality for those who pay for its services.

Dolby Atmos support lets TIDAL subscribers listen to their favorite tunes with maximum clarity. To enjoy the new format, the service will automatically identify if a Dolby Atmos mix is available and it will display a “Dolby logo” visual badge and a specific identifier that will show up once a song is selected.

Keep in mind though that Dolby Atmos Music is only available on TIDAL HiFi tier and is compatible with Android smartphones or tablets. You need to access the Dolby Atmos library from Universal Music Group and Warner Music Group to take advantage of the new sound improvements.

The catalog of music compatible with Dolby Atmos is quite vast and includes artists like The Weeknd, Blondie, Ariana Grande and more. However, TIDAL announced that it's working with its artist-owners, including JAY-Z, to bring their portfolios of music in Dolby Atmos, which are expected to become available in 2020.

