Dolby Atmos support is coming to TIDAL subscribers on HiFi tier
Keep in mind though that Dolby Atmos Music is only available on TIDAL HiFi tier and is compatible with Android smartphones or tablets. You need to access the Dolby Atmos library from Universal Music Group and Warner Music Group to take advantage of the new sound improvements.
The catalog of music compatible with Dolby Atmos is quite vast and includes artists like The Weeknd, Blondie, Ariana Grande and more. However, TIDAL announced that it's working with its artist-owners, including JAY-Z, to bring their portfolios of music in Dolby Atmos, which are expected to become available in 2020.
