Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ 11" 22% off!

Some T-Mobile customers are getting the secret invites they have been waiting for

T-Mobile is letting some customers upgrade to a coveted service for free.

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
T-Mobile Wireless service
T-Mobile free fiber
T-Mobile is now letting some 5G Home Internet customers upgrade to Fiber Home Internet for free. Reddit user whybanme12345 posted the T-Mobile email inviting them to switch to fiber internet at no cost, prompting interest from other subscribers.

Not everyone is that lucky



whybanme12345 is currently on T-Mobile's 5G Home Internet Unlimited plan, which costs $60 a month. T-Mobile says that they can switch to faster and more reliable fiber internet without paying more. There will also be no additional equipment or installation charges.

This doesn't appear to be a widely available offer and it hasn't been extended to many customers.

T-Mobile fiber is speedier than its 5G Home Internet


T-Mobile uses excess capacity on its 5G network to provide home internet through its fixed wireless access service. Since it doesn't have spare capacity in all the areas where it has 5G coverage, 5G Home Internet isn't available everywhere. The company even has 1 million customers on the waiting list.

T-Mobile has been offering fiber internet for quite some time through its partnerships with providers, but it officially announced its entrance into the market in June. This move was largely made possible by the acquisition of fiber companies Lumos and MetroNet. In August, it announced plans to purchase US Internet.

While 5G internet is fast enough for the casual user, demanding users require the speed and reliability offered by fiber optic technology. At launch, its fiber offerings were only available to around 500,000 households, and the company has been working on expanding its reach.

The limited availability means not every customer has the option of choosing fiber. Fiber plans start at $60 with a voice line and AutoPay, so whybanme12345 would likely be paying the same amount they pay now if they switched.

Are you interested in upgrading to T-Mobile's fiber internet?

Vote View Result

Bigger picture


Customers who purchase wired and wireless services tend to stay longer with a carrier, which is why fiber is an important part of T-Mobile's convergence strategy.

The waitlist for T-Mobile's 5G home internet service shows consumers are interested in purchasing broadband services from the company. Offering fiber internet will help the company fill that demand and cater to customers who want higher and more consistent speeds.

Iconic Phones is now up for pre-order in the US!

Our new coffee table book, Iconic Phones, is a stunning visual tribute to the legends in the world of phones, featuring exclusive high-resolution photography, stories, quotes and fun trivia. Pre-order now and save 15% with code: PARENA15
Pre-order now
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/270-200/Anam.webp
Anam Hamid Senior News and Deals Writer
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.
Read the latest from Anam Hamid
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

I hate when people say Apple’s losing the “AI race”

by DomtheCuber • 12

T-Mobile: The “Un-Carrier” That Sold Out

by MagentaMarx • 9

Apple's Orange Beat Out Google's "Orange"

by TBomb • 5
Discover more from the community

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Huawei is about to get banned in the EU
Huawei is about to get banned in the EU
Pixel users get a lifesaving fix in the November 2025 update
Pixel users get a lifesaving fix in the November 2025 update
Google is deprioritizing Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 users
Google is deprioritizing Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 users
Samsung is already selling the top-of-the-line Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra at a Black Friday-grade discount
Samsung is already selling the top-of-the-line Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra at a Black Friday-grade discount
Everyone says OnePlus lost its way, but I say it finally found it
Everyone says OnePlus lost its way, but I say it finally found it
Verizon wants to make it hard for AT&T and T-Mobile users to stay put
Verizon wants to make it hard for AT&T and T-Mobile users to stay put

Latest News

Unfortunately, only Apple can force Samsung to innovate nowadays
Unfortunately, only Apple can force Samsung to innovate nowadays
OnePlus 15 vs iPhone 17 Pro Max: Sample Photos Comparison
OnePlus 15 vs iPhone 17 Pro Max: Sample Photos Comparison
We all knew the iPhone Air flopped, but we didn’t know just how bad it was
We all knew the iPhone Air flopped, but we didn’t know just how bad it was
My love-hate relationship with Facebook Marketplace might be over because of these new features
My love-hate relationship with Facebook Marketplace might be over because of these new features
OnePlus 15 vs Galaxy S25 Ultra: Sample Photos Comparison
OnePlus 15 vs Galaxy S25 Ultra: Sample Photos Comparison
Apple has two failed iPhones in 2025, and you won’t be surprised which those are
Apple has two failed iPhones in 2025, and you won’t be surprised which those are
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless