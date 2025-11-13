Some T-Mobile customers are getting the secret invites they have been waiting for
T-Mobile is letting some customers upgrade to a coveted service for free.
T-Mobile is now letting some 5G Home Internet customers upgrade to Fiber Home Internet for free. Reddit user whybanme12345 posted the T-Mobile email inviting them to switch to fiber internet at no cost, prompting interest from other subscribers.
whybanme12345 is currently on T-Mobile's 5G Home Internet Unlimited plan, which costs $60 a month. T-Mobile says that they can switch to faster and more reliable fiber internet without paying more. There will also be no additional equipment or installation charges.
T-Mobile uses excess capacity on its 5G network to provide home internet through its fixed wireless access service. Since it doesn't have spare capacity in all the areas where it has 5G coverage, 5G Home Internet isn't available everywhere. The company even has 1 million customers on the waiting list.
While 5G internet is fast enough for the casual user, demanding users require the speed and reliability offered by fiber optic technology. At launch, its fiber offerings were only available to around 500,000 households, and the company has been working on expanding its reach.
Not everyone is that lucky
T-Mobile is expanding availability of fiber internet. | Image Credit - whybanme12345
whybanme12345 is currently on T-Mobile's 5G Home Internet Unlimited plan, which costs $60 a month. T-Mobile says that they can switch to faster and more reliable fiber internet without paying more. There will also be no additional equipment or installation charges.
This doesn't appear to be a widely available offer and it hasn't been extended to many customers.
T-Mobile fiber is speedier than its 5G Home Internet
T-Mobile uses excess capacity on its 5G network to provide home internet through its fixed wireless access service. Since it doesn't have spare capacity in all the areas where it has 5G coverage, 5G Home Internet isn't available everywhere. The company even has 1 million customers on the waiting list.
T-Mobile has been offering fiber internet for quite some time through its partnerships with providers, but it officially announced its entrance into the market in June. This move was largely made possible by the acquisition of fiber companies Lumos and MetroNet. In August, it announced plans to purchase US Internet.
While 5G internet is fast enough for the casual user, demanding users require the speed and reliability offered by fiber optic technology. At launch, its fiber offerings were only available to around 500,000 households, and the company has been working on expanding its reach.
The limited availability means not every customer has the option of choosing fiber. Fiber plans start at $60 with a voice line and AutoPay, so whybanme12345 would likely be paying the same amount they pay now if they switched.
Bigger picture
Customers who purchase wired and wireless services tend to stay longer with a carrier, which is why fiber is an important part of T-Mobile's convergence strategy.
The waitlist for T-Mobile's 5G home internet service shows consumers are interested in purchasing broadband services from the company. Offering fiber internet will help the company fill that demand and cater to customers who want higher and more consistent speeds.
Follow us on Google News
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: