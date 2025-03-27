T-Mobile may be left behind as AT&T builds its internet kingdom

T-Mobile

TD Cowen analysts, March 2025



If everything goes to plan, AT&T could eventually own a kingdom with 55 million homes, far outpacing Verizon 's expected 40 million fiber homes and T-Mobile 's 15 million fiber locations.



Recommended Stories AT&T 's Lumen deal is nothing more than a rumor for now and there is a possibility that T-Mobile and Verizon will try to outbid the company.



T-Mobile's CEO Mike Sievert previously said the company also enjoys lower churn where its rivals have fiber.





Mike Sievert, T-Mobile CEO, December 2024



Besides, an increasing number of customers is becoming fond of FWA services, so it may not be time for T-Mobile to panic just yet.





TD Cowen analysts, March 2025



However, "if convergence is real," not making a play for Lumen could put T-Mobile far behind. The company may catapult itself to a leadership position by purchasing Charter, but Charter's network is based on the inferior hybrid fiber-coaxial (HFC) tech that is slower and less capable than fiber. That said, Charter has more than 30 million customers, so T-Mobile will benefit greatly by acquiring it.





TD Cowen analysts, March 2025