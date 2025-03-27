The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is discounted here!
You can still snatch great Amazon Spring Sale deals on Samsung, Google, and more!
Amazon Deals Are Blooming
You can still snatch great Amazon Spring Sale deals on Samsung, Google, and more!
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

T-Mobile may be left behind as AT&T builds its internet kingdom

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
T-Mobile AT&T
AT&T T-Mobile Lumen
T-Mobile might be the dominant player in the Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) market, but it doesn't have an organic fiber network. Fiber internet is superior to FWA in terms of speed, which explains why T-Mobilewants to buy fiber companies Metronet and Lumos. AT&T, on the other hand, operates America's largest fiber network and is poised to increase its footprint with an acquisition. This represents a missed opportunity for T-Mobile.

T-Mobile offers fiber services through partnerships with fiber-optic network owners and its planned acquisitions could help it reach 15 million households.

Bloomberg recently reported that AT&T was interested in purchasing Lumen Technologies consumer fiber operations for more than $5.5 billion. Bundling wireless and fiber services, which is known as convergence, helps companies retain customers - or lower churn - and gives them more pricing leverage.

TD Cowen analysts believe that AT&T's rumored purchase of Lumen could have serious implications for rivals such as T-Mobile. Considering T-Mobile is behind AT&T, it might have made more sense for T-Mobile to acquire Lumen.

AT&T and Verizon are said to be building kingdoms of fiber: areas of the US where they provide both wireline and wireless connections. This has huge payoffs, including an increase in mobile market share in markets where both services are provided, and, as mentioned before, lower churn, which increases the customer lifetime value (CLV), or the total revenue a business earns from a customer over the time they stay with them.

Fiber deployment is expensive, but given that it lowers churn and increases CLV, the investment easily pays for itself.

AT&T and Verizon have touted benefits such as a 400+ pt phone share gain within converged markets, and Verizon noting its phone churn cut in half when converged. Cutting postpaid phone churn in half would illustratively add ~$1,500+ of wireless customer lifetime value (CLV) easily justifying a $1,000 per home build cost on a FTTH [fiber to the home] business case that is already positive as a stand-alone case.
TD Cowen analysts, March 2025

If everything goes to plan, AT&T could eventually own a kingdom with 55 million homes, far outpacing Verizon's expected 40 million fiber homes and T-Mobile's 15 million fiber locations.

Recommended Stories
AT&T's Lumen deal is nothing more than a rumor for now and there is a possibility that T-Mobile and Verizon will try to outbid the company.

And then, there's the question of whether there is any real benefit to bundling wireless and wireline services. T-Mobile's CEO Mike Sievert previously said the company also enjoys lower churn where its rivals have fiber.

Some of our competitors talk about things like, we're investing in fiber because we have more share and more success where we have fiber. And then we went and looked at that and said, well, that's interesting. Where our two principal competitors have fiber, T-Mobile also has more success, where they have fiber.
Mike Sievert, T-Mobile CEO, December 2024

Besides, an increasing number of customers is becoming fond of FWA services, so it may not be time for T-Mobile to panic just yet.

Instead of spending billions on expensive fiber, the company [T-Mobile] can focus on the [mobile] network, superior mobile pricing, and capital return for years to come.  
TD Cowen analysts, March 2025

However, "if convergence is real," not making a play for Lumen could put T-Mobile far behind. The company may catapult itself to a leadership position by purchasing Charter, but Charter's network is based on the inferior hybrid fiber-coaxial (HFC) tech that is slower and less capable than fiber. That said, Charter has more than 30 million customers, so T-Mobile will benefit greatly by acquiring it.

The risk for T-Mobile is that if convergence is real, losing out on Lumen's homes puts them far behind. In which case acquiring Charter's homes would leap-frog them into the leadership position albeit with inferior cable HFC homes.
TD Cowen analysts, March 2025
Did you enjoy reading this article?
There's more to explore with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/270-200/Anam.jpg
Anam Hamid Senior News and Deals Writer
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.
Read the latest from Anam Hamid

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Finally! A flip phone that actually makes sense and it’s not the Galaxy Z Flip 7
Finally! A flip phone that actually makes sense and it’s not the Galaxy Z Flip 7
T-Mobile users dig up removed price lock ads in wake of recent changes to plans
T-Mobile users dig up removed price lock ads in wake of recent changes to plans
A Verizon customer stayed for 20 years, now they're rethinking everything
A Verizon customer stayed for 20 years, now they're rethinking everything
T-Mobile starts rolling out transformative 5G update for internet customers
T-Mobile starts rolling out transformative 5G update for internet customers
AT&T is making changes to your autopay discounts that may affect your monthly bill
AT&T is making changes to your autopay discounts that may affect your monthly bill
T-Mobile takes FCC to court for fining it for not upholding commitment to users
T-Mobile takes FCC to court for fining it for not upholding commitment to users

Latest News

Photo of the Week: Submit your best photo for a chance to be featured
Photo of the Week: Submit your best photo for a chance to be featured
Fitbit app redesign finally makes Health Metrics easier to read on Android and iOS
Fitbit app redesign finally makes Health Metrics easier to read on Android and iOS
PhoneArena launches Display Test Reference Page: compare display quality easily
PhoneArena launches Display Test Reference Page: compare display quality easily
Pixel 10 is packing muscle where it doesn't count
Pixel 10 is packing muscle where it doesn't count
Watch out, Samsung! The Razr Plus (2025) could cost more, but it's eyeing your crown
Watch out, Samsung! The Razr Plus (2025) could cost more, but it's eyeing your crown
Excited for RTX 5060 laptops? This Razer leak might cool you down real quick
Excited for RTX 5060 laptops? This Razer leak might cool you down real quick
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless