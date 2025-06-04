T-Mobile has new price lock guarantees for you, alongside a special offer too good to pass up
T-Mobile has new price lock guarantees to woo you.
T-Mobile, the “un-carrier” that was recently in hot water for some price hikes, is now offering new price lock guarantees. The company has just acquired internet service provider Lumos, and is now offering its fiber services in various new locations across the United States.
Customers who get T-Mobile Fiber receive the same download and upload speeds, enjoy T-Mobile Tuesdays, and are promised a five-year price lock guarantee. Additionally, you won’t have to pay any installation charges or equipment fees. As if all of that wasn’t enough, the internet plans that T-Mobile is offering are actually quite reasonably priced as well, in my opinion.
However, if you have a T-Mobile voice line and agree to use autopay, the above prices drop down to $60, $75, and $90 a month respectively. If you don’t have a voice line with the carrier but still agree to use autopay, the prices see a discount of $5 per month. Each of these options awards you a five-year price lock guarantee.
T-Mobile Fiber plans consist of the following three packages:
- 500 Mbps for $80 a month
- 1 Gbps for $95 a month
- 2 Gbps for $110 a month
But, there’s more!
T-Mobile Fiber plans. | Image credit — T-Mobile
The company has a really lucrative offer named the ‘Fiber Founders Club’ that is available in a select few locations. If you’re eligible for this offer, T-Mobile will give you a 2 Gbps plan at a ridiculously low $70 a month with autopay, and without the need for a voice line. The cherry on top is the whopping 10-year price lock guarantee for this plan.
If I had to guess, this offer is probably only going to be available in locations where AT&T and Verizon are offering fiber services as well. It’s a steal at that price, and I know I would have switched in a heartbeat. However, T-Mobile’s largest two competitors offer some killer plans in certain locations — like $20 a month for 300 Mbps with Verizon — and customers will have to be convinced to make the jump.
Now, let’s address the elephant in the room. A lot of T-Mobile’s users have complained in recent months that the company increased the prices of their price-locked plans. Furthermore, these new guarantees do not include taxes and additional fees, as the carrier continues to phase out all-inclusive plans.
I don’t blame anyone who’s skeptical of the new price lock guarantees. But I have to be honest, $70 a month for 2 Gbps is a really good deal. Ultimately, though, it depends on how much you care about having the most bandwidth in your neighborhood.
T-Mobile Fiber plans will become available to U.S. customers starting tomorrow on June 5.
