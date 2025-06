T-Mobile has new price lock guarantees for you, alongside a special offer too good to pass up

T-Mobile

T-Mobile

T-Mobile

T-Mobile

T-Mobile

T-Mobile

T-Mobile

Verizon

T-Mobile

Recommended Stories

The company has a really lucrative offer named the ‘Fiber Founders Club’ that is available in a select few locations. If you’re eligible for this offer,will give you a 2 Gbps plan at a ridiculously low $70 a month with autopay, and without the need for a voice line. The cherry on top is the whopping 10-year price lock guarantee for this plan.If I had to guess, this offer is probably only going to be available in locations where AT&T and Verizon are offering fiber services as well. It’s a steal at that price, and I know I would have switched in a heartbeat. However,’s largest two competitors offer some killer plans in certain locations — like $20 a month for 300 Mbps with— and customers will have to be convinced to make the jump.Now, let’s address the elephant in the room. A lot of’s users have complained in recent months that the company increased the prices of their price-locked plans. Furthermore, these new guarantees do not include taxes and additional fees, as the carrier continues to phase out all-inclusive plans.I don’t blame anyone who’s skeptical of the new price lock guarantees. But I have to be honest, $70 a month for 2 Gbps is a really good deal. Ultimately, though, it depends on how much you care about having the most bandwidth in your neighborhood.