T-Mobile makes huge sacrifice to bring faster speeds to customers
The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has permitted T-Mobile to go ahead with its acquisition of fiber company Lumos.
Last year, T-Mobile formed a joint venture with global investment organization EQT to purchase Lumos to expand its fiber footprint. The deal has now closed, with T-Mobile revealing that Lumos customers will soon become its fiber customers. The purchase will fuel its broadband growth.
T-Mobile has invested $950 million for a 50 percent stake and plans to pour in an additional $500 million between 2027 and 2028. It will be in charge of the customer experience and its retail expertise will help it attract new subscribers.
T-Mobile claims its the fifth-largest internet company and the fastest-growing broadband provider in the US and the purchase of Lumos will help it deliver faster and more reliable internet to customers.
The company provides fiber services in 32 US markets through partnerships with fiber companies.
Lumos customers will also enjoy many of the same benefits as existing T-Mobile customers, including T-Mobile Tuesdays freebies while paying the same low monthly prices.
T-Mobile says the deal will also help it bring connectivity to rural and underserved areas. It expects to have 12 to 15 million fiber customers by the end of 2030.
FCC chairman Brendan Carr had made it clear a few days ago that merger plans wouldn't be approved for companies engaged in what he viewed as Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) discrimination. T-Mobileannounced on March 27 that it was "conducting a comprehensive review of its DEI policies, programs, and activities." And, unsurprisingly, a day later, the deal was greenlit.
Purchase of Lumos will help T-Mobile expand its fiber footprint. | Image Credit - T-Mobile
While T-Mobile provides home internet or Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) using its 5G network, it doesn't have enough capacity to meet the demand of all interested consumers and only offers 5G home internet to 6.4 million customers, waitlisting more than a million people. Besides, 5G internet is slower than fiber and it's believed that wireless and fiber convergence help companies retain customers.
While the company insists that it hasn't ended its DEI program, its actions speak otherwise, as its DEI landing page is no longer there.
Nothing is changing at T-Mobile as it relates to our core values. We always review our programs to ensure that they are well-aligned to our values and are fully compliant with the law.
T-Mobile, March 2025
The company was previously a strong proponent of diversity and said that 63 percent of its employees were members of underrepresented racial or ethnic groups.
On this basis, you instructed companies within the FCC’s jurisdiction to evaluate their DEI programs to identify and eliminate any invidious forms of discrimination. Let me be clear: T-Mobile is fully committed to identifying and rooting out any policies and practices that enable such discrimination, whether in fulfillment of DEI or any other purpose.
Mark W. Nelson, Executive Vice President & General Counsel at T-Mobile, March 2025
The FCC says that the deal "will serve the public interest, convenience, and necessity."
...the proposed transaction will result in Licensees being “better able to meet the needs of their CLEC and ILEC customers, as well as to compete for new customers-driving growth that will enhance competition and make high-capacity fiber connections available to more customers.
...the Proposed Transaction will “bring T-Mobile’s retail, marketing, brand and customer experience strengths togetherwith EQT AB’s fiber infrastructure expertise” to “deliver best-in-class high-speed fiber internet connectivity to more customers across the United States.
...the proposed transaction will “aid in the deployment of broadband to rural and underserved communities who do not have access to fiber today.”
FCC, March 2025
