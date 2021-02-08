Shazam teams up with Dolly Parton to offer new users up to 5 months of free Apple Music

Apple
offers free trials for its music service all the time, but they usually last for three months, after which you're required to pay either $9.99 per month for a single license or $14.99 per month for a family license.
The good news is starting this week, new Apple Music
users can get up to 5 months of music service for free. If you've already taken advantage of a free trial, then you are not eligible for this promotion.
For this special promotion, Apple's Shazam teamed up with Dolly Parton. A spot for a Squarespace ad featuring the country star that ran during the Super Bowl showed an updated version of her hit “9 to 5,” now titled “5 to 9.” The new song is available for listening on Apple Music, but those who used Shazam to identify the song during the Super Bowl were eligible for a “special surprise.”
At the same time, a tweet from Dolly Parton
confirms that new Apple Music subscribers will receive up to five months of free service. In order to take advantage of the promotion, you'll just need to open a link to the offer on an iOS device
, which will take you to a short clip of Parton explaining how it recorded the reworked classic song.
More importantly, the offer is only available in these countries: Armenia, Australia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Belgium, Brazil, Chile, Denmark, Egypt, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Israel, Italy, Japan, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Lebanon, Malaysia, Mexico, Moldova, Netherlands, Nigeria, Norway, Philippines, Poland, South Korea, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Slovenia, South Africa, Spain, Sri Lanka, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, United Kingdom, Ukraine, United Arab Emirates, Canada, and the United States.