Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

 View

Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

 View
iOS Apple Deals Music

Shazam teams up with Dolly Parton to offer new users up to 5 months of free Apple Music

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Feb 08, 2021, 1:45 PM
Shazam teams up with Dolly Parton to offer new users up to 5 months of free Apple Music
Apple offers free trials for its music service all the time, but they usually last for three months, after which you're required to pay either $9.99 per month for a single license or $14.99 per month for a family license.

The good news is starting this week, new Apple Music users can get up to 5 months of music service for free. If you've already taken advantage of a free trial, then you are not eligible for this promotion.

For this special promotion, Apple's Shazam teamed up with Dolly Parton. A spot for a Squarespace ad featuring the country star that ran during the Super Bowl showed an updated version of her hit “9 to 5,” now titled “5 to 9.” The new song is available for listening on Apple Music, but those who used Shazam to identify the song during the Super Bowl were eligible for a “special surprise.”

At the same time, a tweet from Dolly Parton confirms that new Apple Music subscribers will receive up to five months of free service. In order to take advantage of the promotion, you'll just need to open a link to the offer on an iOS device, which will take you to a short clip of Parton explaining how it recorded the reworked classic song.

More importantly, the offer is only available in these countries: Armenia, Australia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Belgium, Brazil, Chile, Denmark, Egypt, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Israel, Italy, Japan, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Lebanon, Malaysia, Mexico, Moldova, Netherlands, Nigeria, Norway, Philippines, Poland, South Korea, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Slovenia, South Africa, Spain, Sri Lanka, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, United Kingdom, Ukraine, United Arab Emirates, Canada, and the United States.

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest deals

Popular stories
Microsoft's unique Surface Duo is on sale at up to a massive $450 discount
Popular stories
The first Samsung Galaxy S21 5G series deals with no strings attached are here
Popular stories
The Motorola Edge 5G is $200 off on Amazon
Popular stories
Expires in - 10h 34minHuge new sale heavily discounts all of the (2018 and 2019) Google Pixel phones
Popular stories
Best Valentine's Day deals
Popular stories
Samsung's high-end Galaxy Tab S6 falls into mid-range price territory with new deal

Popular stories

Popular stories
Check out the T-Mobile 5G commercial that was banned from the Super Bowl
Popular stories
Apple will reportedly stop 5G iPhone 12 mini production next quarter
Popular stories
Detailed new report reveals Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile's strongest 5G markets
Popular stories
Apple's AirPods go down to their lowest price in quite some time
Popular stories
Samsung is now bringing Android 11 to one of the world's best-selling 2020 handsets
Popular stories
Apple's AirPods and AirPods Pro haven't been this cheap since Cyber Monday 2020

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless