iPhone 12 with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

 View

iPhone 12 with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

 View
Accessories Software updates Google

Apple Music is now rolling out to Google Assistant smart speakers and displays

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Dec 07, 2020, 11:49 AM
Apple Music is now rolling out to Google Assistant smart speakers and displays
Do you by any chance own a Google Assistant-enabled smart speaker? Then you're in for a real nice treat from Google. The internet search giant has just announced that Google Nest and other Assistant-enabled smart speakers and displays owners can play their favorite music on Apple Music.

Apple Music support is rolling out right now to devices that support Google Assistant, including Nest Audio, Nest Hub Max, Nest Mini, and much more. Obviously, you must first link your Apple Music account in the Google Home app, but after that, you should be able to play the music you love on Apple's music streaming service.

Also, if you're using multiple music streaming services, don't forget to select Apple Music as your default one, so that you can use voice commands like “Hey Google, play New Music Daily playlist” or “Hey Google, play [insert name] playlist.”

In fact, once the update hits your Google Assistant-enabled device, you'll be able to ask Google Assistant to play any specific song, artist, or playlist available on Apple Music. You'll also be able to play music based on genre, mood, or activity, as well as your liked songs from your Apple Music library by saying, “Hey Google, play my songs” or “Hey Google, play my library.

It's important to mention that Apple Music will begin rolling out today on Nest and other Assistant-enabled smart speakers and displays in the US, UK, France, Germany, and Japan.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
What were the best new phone features in 2020?
Popular stories
The first live image of Samsung's Galaxy S21+ and S21 Ultra 5G has leaked
Popular stories
Most underrated phones of 2020
Popular stories
Here's our best look yet at Samsung's 5G Galaxy S21 series

Popular stories

Popular stories
Killing the Note is the best thing Samsung has done in years
Popular stories
Verizon vs T-Mobile vs AT&T: here's how the three 5G networks compare after the latest breakthroughs
Popular stories
Apple needs to fix this iOS issue immediately
Popular stories
Suspicious Pixel XE surfaces in live images
Popular stories
Samsung's Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 2 display specs leak, cheaper Z Fold Lite to be released in Q1
Popular stories
Snapdragon 888 is official, Galaxy S21's chipset beats the iPhone 12 in key 5G specs

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless