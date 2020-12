Apple Music is now rolling out to Google Assistant smart speakers and displays

Hey Google, play New Music Daily playlist

Hey Google, play [insert name] playlist

Hey Google, play my songs

Hey Google, play my library.

Do you by any chance own a Google Assistant-enabled smart speaker? Then you're in for a real nice treat from Google . The internet search giant has just announced that Google Nest and other Assistant-enabled smart speakers and displays owners can play their favorite music on Apple Music.Apple Music support is rolling out right now to devices that support Google Assistant, including Nest Audio, Nest Hub Max, Nest Mini , and much more. Obviously, you must first link your Apple Music account in the Google Home app, but after that, you should be able to play the music you love on Apple's music streaming service.Also, if you're using multiple music streaming services, don't forget to select Apple Music as your default one, so that you can use voice commands like “” or “.”In fact, once the update hits your Google Assistant-enabled device, you'll be able to ask Google Assistant to play any specific song, artist, or playlist available on Apple Music. You'll also be able to play music based on genre, mood, or activity, as well as your liked songs from your Apple Music library by saying, “” or “It's important to mention that Apple Music will begin rolling out today on Nest and other Assistant-enabled smart speakers and displays in the US, UK, France, Germany, and Japan.