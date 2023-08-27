Score yourself workstation tablet Surface Pro 7+ for 25% off and get a free clip-on keyboard





The Surface Pro 7+ might not be Microsoft's latest laptop/tablet hybrid but it's new enough to scratch every itch that a newer top slate would. Moreover, keyboard accessories are usually sold separately, but with this deal, you get one for free.





The Surface Pro 7+ sports a 12.3-inch screen and delivers a battery life of up to 15 hours. It's fueled by the 11th Gen Intel i3 processor and has 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Since it has a removable solid-state drive (SSD), you can also replace or upgrade storage. In addition to that, there is also a microSD card slot, so moving data around is a breeze.





Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ 128GB 12.3-inch PixelSense screen | Dual-core 11th Gen Intel Core i3 Processor | 15 hours of battery life | USB-C | 3.5mm headphone jack | Windows | Free Black Type Cover $230 off (25%) Gift $699 99 $929 99 Buy at BestBuy





It's also the only mainstream tablet with a built-in kickstand, so it can be propped up anywhere at various angles.





Coming to what makes it a good laptop alternative, the Surface Pro 7+ runs Windows, so it can run all programs that your desktop can. And with the free keyboard accessory - which retails for $129.99 - it turns into a full-blown laptop.





It also has more ports than other modern tablets: a USB-C port, a USB-A port, a Surface Connect port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.





The Surface Pro 7+ has a street price of $929.99 but Best Buy is giving you an opportunity to grab it for $699.99, which amounts to a discount of $230. Add to that the Black Type Cover and we are looking at total savings of $360.





For reference, a 128GB 12.9-inch iPad Pro with the Smart Keyboard Folio would cost you $1,298 and you'd need to spend $1,159.98 on the 12.4-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 + and Cover Keyboard Slim.





So if a budget is a concern and you want a convertible laptop that won't let you down in any regard, you should definitely go for this deal.