Score yourself workstation tablet Surface Pro 7+ for 25% off and get a free clip-on keyboard

Microsoft Tablets Deals
Workstation tablet Surface Pro 7+ is on sale with a free clip-on keyboard
New gadgets aren't necessarily better but can take a toll on your wallet so if you are looking for a reliable tablet that can double up as a laptop, you should definitely consider the Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ as it's on sale.

The Surface Pro 7+ might not be Microsoft's latest laptop/tablet hybrid but it's new enough to scratch every itch that a newer top slate would. Moreover, keyboard accessories are usually sold separately, but with this deal, you get one for free. 

The Surface Pro 7+ sports a 12.3-inch screen and delivers a battery life of up to 15 hours. It's fueled by the 11th Gen Intel i3 processor and has 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Since it has a removable solid-state drive (SSD), you can also replace or upgrade storage. In addition to that, there is also a microSD card slot, so moving data around is a breeze.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ 128GB

12.3-inch PixelSense screen | Dual-core 11th Gen Intel Core i3 Processor | 15 hours of battery life | USB-C | 3.5mm headphone jack | Windows | Free Black Type Cover
$230 off (25%) Gift
$699 99
$929 99
Buy at BestBuy

It's also the only mainstream tablet with a built-in kickstand, so it can be propped up anywhere at various angles.

Coming to what makes it a good laptop alternative, the Surface Pro 7+ runs Windows, so it can run all programs that your desktop can. And with the free keyboard accessory - which retails for $129.99 - it turns into a full-blown laptop.

It also has more ports than other modern tablets: a USB-C port, a USB-A port, a Surface Connect port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The Surface Pro 7+ has a street price of $929.99 but Best Buy is giving you an opportunity to grab it for $699.99, which amounts to a discount of $230. Add to that the Black Type Cover and we are looking at total savings of $360.

For reference, a 128GB 12.9-inch iPad Pro with the Smart Keyboard Folio would cost you $1,298 and you'd need to spend $1,159.98 on the 12.4-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+ and Cover Keyboard Slim.

So if a budget is a concern and you want a convertible laptop that won't let you down in any regard, you should definitely go for this deal.

