Samsung's new Upcycling at Home program turns old Galaxy phones into IoT devices
Basically, this means that you can turn your older Galaxy smartphone into a smart fire alarm, fitness tracker, smart speaker or security device featuring Samsung Knox. Turning an old Galaxy phone into an IoT device can be done via a software update provided by Samsung.
Although Samsung revealed the new changes today, the South Korean giant didn't say when exactly we'll be able to take advantage of the new Upcycling at Home program, but we hope that will happen sooner rather than later.