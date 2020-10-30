Get the brand new iPhone 12 5G 256GB for $950

 View

Get the brand new iPhone 12 5G 256GB for $950

 View
Samsung Software updates Wearables

Samsung brings voice support to the Galaxy Watch Active2

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Oct 30, 2020, 12:54 AM
Samsung brings voice support to the Galaxy Watch Active2
Samsung recently released a small update for the Galaxy Watch Active2 that brings one feature that's been exclusively available to Galaxy Watch3 users: voice support during exercise. After the update, you'll be able to listen to voice during a workout via your Bluetooth buds. It's a much easier way to convey important information like heart rate and running distance while you're working out.

If you're setting a goal for your workout and you're using the Galaxy Watch Active2 to keep track of your exercise, you'll be notified via voice when you're met that goal. Moreover, you'll receive voice guidance that will tell you what you need to do to reach your goal.

It's a very nifty feature that Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 users will now be able to use without having to pay anything, unlike Fitbit users that must pay for a Coach premium subscriptions to receive such benefits.

The changelog spotted by TizenHelp also mentions the update adds stability to various functions, as well as some bug fixes. The rollout kicked off in South Korea earlier this week, but it will be available worldwide very soon.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Pandemic hurts iPhone sales, helps iPad sales; kudos to Apple for hitting a five-year target
Popular stories
iPhone 12 Pro vs Galaxy Note 20 Ultra vs Pixel 5: Camera Comparison
Popular stories
This is the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G and its insane camera bump
Popular stories
iPhone 12 Pro Review

Popular stories

Popular stories
You must delete these very popular Android apps before they render your phone unusable
Popular stories
T-Mobile might try to disrupt yet another industry with its next Un-carrier move
Popular stories
First iPhone 12 teardown confirms smaller battery, flaunts the ingenious MagSafe coil
Popular stories
Best iPhone deals to expect on Black Friday 2020
Popular stories
Huawei Kirin 9000 announced: first 5G 5nm chip with a CPU and GPU that may put it at a disadvantage
Popular stories
Here are the top Best Buy Black Friday deals available now

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless