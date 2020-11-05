iPhone 12 pro with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

Samsung Android Official 5G

Samsung launches improved version of Galaxy S20 FE 5G

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Nov 05, 2020, 10:36 PM
Samsung launches improved version of Galaxy S20 FE 5G
Samsung fans who haven't yet caved and bought a Galaxy S20 FE are given another alternative if they're still in the market for one. The South Korean giant has just revealed an improved version of the Galaxy S20 FE that will go on sale this week.

The new Galaxy S20 FE announced today packs 256GB storage, as opposed to the original model that offers just 128GB of internal memory. Apart from the fact that it comes with double the memory, the new Galaxy S20 FE retains all the features of its twin brother.

The Galaxy S20 FE 5G with 256GB of storage will be available for purchase starting November 6 for $770. It will go on sale in Cloud Navy at select carriers, but Samsung will also offer the smartphone unlocked through its online store.

Customers who choose to buy the unlocked version from Samsung can get it for $320 or $13.34 a month with eligible trade-in value up to $450. According to Samsung, this is a limited time offer, so those of you looking to grab one might want to hurry.

Related phones

Galaxy S20 FE
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.2
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

8.7
 Based on 3 Reviews
$699 View Amazon $530 Ebay
  • Display 6.5 inches 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 32 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, 103.4microSDXC
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 10 Samsung One UI

