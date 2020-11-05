Samsung launches improved version of Galaxy S20 FE 5G
The new Galaxy S20 FE announced today packs 256GB storage, as opposed to the original model that offers just 128GB of internal memory. Apart from the fact that it comes with double the memory, the new Galaxy S20 FE retains all the features of its twin brother.
The Galaxy S20 FE 5G with 256GB of storage will be available for purchase starting November 6 for $770. It will go on sale in Cloud Navy at select carriers, but Samsung will also offer the smartphone unlocked through its online store.
Customers who choose to buy the unlocked version from Samsung can get it for $320 or $13.34 a month with eligible trade-in value up to $450. According to Samsung, this is a limited time offer, so those of you looking to grab one might want to hurry.