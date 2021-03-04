Samsung Galaxy A71 gets Android 11 update with One UI 3.1 (non-5G model)
The most recent device that's getting a taste of the Android 11-based One UI 3.1 update is the Galaxy A71. If you've been following the news and still remember, the 5G version of the Galaxy A71 received its Android 11 update last month, so this specific update is for the 4G model.
Besides many visual changes, the update also includes the February 2021 security patch, as well as some new features like Nearby Share and Samsung Free. If you're living in Europe and own a Samsung Galaxy A71 smartphone, you should check for a new update in the coming days.