Android Games

PUBG Mobile Lite major update brings one of the most popular battle royale modes

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
May 14, 2020, 1:12 AM
PUBG Mobile Lite major update brings one of the most popular battle royale modes
PUBG Mobile Lite is a lighter and faster version of the battle royale smash hit. Even though it promises to offer the same experience, the lighter version is missing a lot of gameplay features that are available in the full-fledged version.

However, starting today, there's one less feature that's missing from the PUBG Mobile Lite: Payload Mode. One of PUBG Mobile's most popular modes, Payload Mode is now being added to the lighter version of the game, complete with new weapons and vehicles.

Payload Mode lets you play solo or in teams of up to four. It adds new features like a brand-new grenade launcher, Surface-to-Air Missile, and other lootable super weapons. On top of that, there are two new powerful vehicles included in the mode – the BRDM-2 tank, and Helicopter.

The latest PUBG Mobile Lite brings a lot more than just a new game mode. For example, a new spawn island has been added, along with the option to summon the BRDM-2 tanks in Classic Mode using flare guns. Also, the Desert Eagle pistol has been added, while the SMG and pistol damage has been rebalanced.

The in-game reward system has been updated to the new themes, and players will now receive extra Point Cards when they purchase the Battle Pass for the first time. More feature adjustments, balances, and fixes have been added, including bonus challengers, companion system, main menu UI, and player return event.

All the new changes are now available in PUBG Mobile Lite version 0.17.0, which can be downloaded for free through the Google Play Store in select regions around the globe.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

The Google Pixel 4 is bombing and two key execs have now left the company
The Google Pixel 4 is bombing and two key execs have now left the company
Motorola Moto G8 vs G8 Power vs G8 Power Lite review
Motorola Moto G8 vs G8 Power vs G8 Power Lite review
Phones are more fragile than ever, and it's all our fault
Phones are more fragile than ever, and it's all our fault
OnePlus 8 Pro Review
OnePlus 8 Pro Review
Making a whole song just with an iPad Pro
Making a whole song just with an iPad Pro
Leak strongly suggests that a 5G Apple iPad Pro could arrive this year or next
Leak strongly suggests that a 5G Apple iPad Pro could arrive this year or next
Samsung Galaxy Fold Lite with $1,100 price and some downgrades possibly in the works
Samsung Galaxy Fold Lite with $1,100 price and some downgrades possibly in the works
Juicy iPhone 12/Pro 5G leak reveals names, display upgrades, extra storage, more
Juicy iPhone 12/Pro 5G leak reveals names, display upgrades, extra storage, more

Popular stories

Here's why T-Mobile and Sprint's combined 5G network could become an unstoppable force
Here's why T-Mobile and Sprint's combined 5G network could become an unstoppable force
If you own the Apple iPhone XR you could end up being awarded some money
If you own the Apple iPhone XR you could end up being awarded some money
Dish touts its future 5G network as the 'Netflix' to Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile's 'Blockbuster'
Dish touts its future 5G network as the 'Netflix' to Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile's 'Blockbuster'
Juicy iPhone 12/Pro 5G leak reveals names, display upgrades, extra storage, more
Juicy iPhone 12/Pro 5G leak reveals names, display upgrades, extra storage, more
The Google Pixel 5 midrange 5G chipset may be Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 768G
The Google Pixel 5 midrange 5G chipset may be Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 768G
Latest Apple iPhone 12 leaks: 120Hz ProMotion, 5G, larger batteries, improved cameras and more
Latest Apple iPhone 12 leaks: 120Hz ProMotion, 5G, larger batteries, improved cameras and more

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless