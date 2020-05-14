PUBG Mobile Lite major update brings one of the most popular battle royale modes
Payload Mode lets you play solo or in teams of up to four. It adds new features like a brand-new grenade launcher, Surface-to-Air Missile, and other lootable super weapons. On top of that, there are two new powerful vehicles included in the mode – the BRDM-2 tank, and Helicopter.
The in-game reward system has been updated to the new themes, and players will now receive extra Point Cards when they purchase the Battle Pass for the first time. More feature adjustments, balances, and fixes have been added, including bonus challengers, companion system, main menu UI, and player return event.
All the new changes are now available in PUBG Mobile Lite version 0.17.0, which can be downloaded for free through the Google Play Store in select regions around the globe.