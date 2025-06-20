Refurbished iPhone 14 Pro from $461
OnePlus will try to beat the ROG Phone and RedMagic and their own game

For now, you can game on the OnePlus 13 – it's a pretty decent experience, to say the least.

Games OnePlus
A man holding the OnePlus 13.
Gaming phones have been a thing for many years and now, there's another big player that enters the game – pun intended.

OnePlus will most likely attempt to take a piece of the gaming phones market by launching a subseries aimed specifically at gamers. That's the latest bit of info from the usually reliable tipster on X Yogesh Brar:



The leak is lacking any super specific details as to how many gaming-focused devices OnePlus might launch, or even when that is supposed to happen. There's also no clear indication on the potential global rollout, so these upcoming gadgets (if they ever materialize) might stay exclusive to China. This won't be a huge problem, the way I see it, since those among us who are obsessed with mobile gaming would have no problem importing a phone from across the world. Ah, the wonders of global shipping!

However, Yogesh hints that there are certain highlights that can be expected, such as:

  • Bigger batteries
  • Flagship-grade chipsets
  • Dedicated gaming triggers

These three features – bigger batteries, flagship-grade chipsets, and dedicated gaming triggers – are crucial for a phone designed with serious gamers in mind. Extended battery life means players can game for hours without worrying about frequent recharging, which is especially important for power-hungry titles like Genshin Impact or Call of Duty Mobile.



A flagship chipset ensures the phone can handle intense graphics and multitasking without lag or overheating, offering a smoother, more competitive edge.

Dedicated gaming triggers, meanwhile, add a layer of physical control that touchscreen-only phones lack – something gamers who play shooters or racing titles will deeply appreciate.

To truly stand out, though, OnePlus could also incorporate a few more premium touches. A high refresh rate display (144Hz or higher) and responsive touch sampling would enhance in-game feedback.

Advanced cooling systems – like vapor chambers or graphene layers – are a must, in my humble opinion. These would help sustain peak performance during long sessions. Dual front-facing speakers with spatial audio and customizable RGB lighting could round out the immersive experience. Finally, an easy-to-access gaming mode that blocks distractions and boosts performance would be a thoughtful touch.

If OnePlus pulls this off with a balanced price tag and global availability, it could easily shake up the gaming phone landscape. Beware!

