OnePlus set to launch a Snapdragon 888 flagship phone in H1 2021
“We believe that the technological innovation of this flagship platform in 5G, games, camera, and other aspects will contribute to the high-end flagship to be launched by OnePlus in (the) first half of next year,” announced Hope Liu - Chief Designer at OnePlus - in the video.
New Snapdragon 888 features
- 5G modem integration (longer battery life)
- 5nm Qualcomm X60 modem
- 6th generation AI engine on a new Hexagon processor
- Fastest Adreno GPU graphics rendering on a Snapdragon ever
- 35% faster image processor (120 pictures per second at 12MP)
Google, Samsung, and Sony are missing from the batch but it’s safe to assume that every big manufacturer will try to incorporate the new 888 chipset in its next flagship phone, so fans of the aforementioned brands shouldn’t worry too much.