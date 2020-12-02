iPhone 12 with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

 View

iPhone 12 with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

 View
OnePlus Qualcomm

OnePlus set to launch a Snapdragon 888 flagship phone in H1 2021

Mariyan Slavov
by Mariyan Slavov
Dec 02, 2020, 5:32 AM
OnePlus set to launch a Snapdragon 888 flagship phone in H1 2021
Qualcomm just announced the Snapdragon 888 chipset at its Snapdragon Tech Summit keynote live stream, paving the way for even faster flagship phones, arriving in 2021. One of the first such flagships might be the Galaxy S21 - we expect a reveal in late January, early February. OnePlus is also hopping in the 888 train - the manufacturer announced that it will launch a flagship, powered by the new chipset, in the first half of 2021.

The news was posted on the Snapdragon Tech Summit website in a video format, along with similar announcements from other manufacturers such as LG, Motorola, Xiaomi.

“We believe that the technological innovation of this flagship platform in 5G, games, camera, and other aspects will contribute to the high-end flagship to be launched by OnePlus in (the) first half of next year,” announced Hope Liu - Chief Designer at OnePlus - in the video.


New Snapdragon 888 features


  • 5G modem integration (longer battery life)
  • 5nm Qualcomm X60 modem
  • 6th generation AI engine on a new Hexagon processor
  • Fastest Adreno GPU graphics rendering on a Snapdragon ever
  • 35% faster image processor (120 pictures per second at 12MP)

Google, Samsung, and Sony are missing from the batch but it’s safe to assume that every big manufacturer will try to incorporate the new 888 chipset in its next flagship phone, so fans of the aforementioned brands shouldn’t worry too much.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Best phone of 2020: cast your vote here!
Popular stories
Several new sources say the Galaxy Note may be discontinued in 2021
Popular stories
Samsung said to be planning big price cuts for 5G Galaxy S21 series
Popular stories
Snapdragon 888 is official, Galaxy S21's chipset beats the iPhone 12 in key 5G specs

Popular stories

Popular stories
Samsung reportedly begins efforts to reduce market share of the Galaxy Note series
Popular stories
The best Apple iPad (2020) Black Friday deal is now open to all
Popular stories
T-Mobile's Cyber Monday deals include free iPhone
Popular stories
Google just gave Pixel owners a huge reason to upgrade to Pixel 4a (5G) this Black Friday
Popular stories
Snapdragon 888 is official, Galaxy S21's chipset beats the iPhone 12 in key 5G specs
Popular stories
Android 11 update with One UI 3.0 beta released for Galaxy S10 and S10+

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless