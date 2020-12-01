Snapdragon 888 is official, Galaxy S21's chipset beats the iPhone 12 in key 5G specs
If you thought that the Galaxy S21 series will be powered by Qualcomm's next generation Snapdragon 875 chipset, an heir to the 865 in the S20, you are sorely mistaken, as it will actually breeze through tasks with an even next-er generation processor, the Snapdragon 888.
Cool naming, eh? Qualcomm just announced the 888 at its Snapdragon Tech Summit keynote live stream above, paving the way for Samsung, LG, OnePlus, Sony, and other flagships phones as soon as next month.
New Snapdragon 888 features
- 5G modem integration (longer battery life)
- 5nm Qualcomm X60 modem
- 6th generation AI engine on a new Hexagon processor
- Fastest Adreno GPU graphics rendering on a Snapdragon ever
- 35% faster image processor (120 pictures per second at 12MP)
Snapdragon 888 vs Snapdragon 865 vs Apple A14 vs Exynos 2100
For now, Qualcomm is mum on all of the Snapdragon 888 details, but the sheer fact that it ships with an integrated 5G modem gives it a leg up vs Apple A14 or Samsung's Exynos 2100, but not Huawei, which has been producing Kirin chips with 5G integration for a while now.
To top it all off, the 5nm production process of the X60 modem means huge gains in battery life in your phone's 5G mode, something the iPhone 12 series badly needed at one point, as standalone 5G modems are battery hogs compared to integrated solutions like in Qualcomm's own Snapdragon 7-series midrangers.