Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Aug 05, 2020, 1:46 PM
New Google Nest smart speaker coming in late August, possible price revealed
Google introduced a new lineup of smartphones recently, but the search giant is nowhere near over with the announcements for this year. Smartphones are just one Google hardware business, but then there's the entire smart speaker and smart display lineup that sell very well in the United States.

After teasing us with a Google Nest-related announcement last month, it looks like a new smart speaker might finally be released later this month. Although has yet to confirm the information, reputable leakster Roland Quandt claims that Google's new Nest smart speaker will be launched very soon.

The device is codenamed “J2,” although that piece of information doesn't really help customers. What's really interesting is that the new Google Nest is said to cost €100 in Europe and most likely $100 in the United States.

Also, the smart speaker will be available in Charcoal and Chalk colors and according to Quandt, it should go on sale at the end of this month. If the information is accurate, we expect Google to start teasing a new smart speaker announcement in about two weeks from now.

