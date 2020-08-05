New Google Nest smart speaker coming in late August, possible price revealed
The device is codenamed “J2,” although that piece of information doesn't really help customers. What's really interesting is that the new Google Nest is said to cost €100 in Europe and most likely $100 in the United States.
Also, the smart speaker will be available in Charcoal and Chalk colors and according to Quandt, it should go on sale at the end of this month. If the information is accurate, we expect Google to start teasing a new smart speaker announcement in about two weeks from now.