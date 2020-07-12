Accessories Google

The next Google Nest will be announced on July 13

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
Jul 12, 2020, 12:44 PM
The next Google Nest will be announced on July 13
Google has just confirmed a Nest related announcement for July 13, but that shouldn't be surprising considering that the smart speaker leaked a few days ago. In fact, an official teaser has been released soon after the upcoming Google Nest was spotted at the FCC (Federal Communications Commission).

Soon after that, a tweet went live on the Google Nest account that contains another very short teaser and a recommendation that we should prepare for “something special” this Monday. Since we already know what the new Nest looks like, we're anxious to learn what's new on the inside and how much it will cost.

 
The upcoming Google Nest will adopt the same design as the original Home Mini, although it's said to pack larger speakers. A physical button is also part of the speaker's design, but that's all we know so far about the smart speaker.

We expect Google to start taking pre-orders immediately or soon after the new Nest smart speaker goes official, but we're hoping it won't be the only device the Mountain View company will reveal tomorrow.

