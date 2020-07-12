The next Google Nest will be announced on July 13
Take a deep breath and prepare. Something special is coming this Monday. pic.twitter.com/EV850z5bU7— Google Nest (@googlenest) July 11, 2020
The upcoming Google Nest will adopt the same design as the original Home Mini, although it's said to pack larger speakers. A physical button is also part of the speaker's design, but that's all we know so far about the smart speaker.
We expect Google to start taking pre-orders immediately or soon after the new Nest smart speaker goes official, but we're hoping it won't be the only device the Mountain View company will reveal tomorrow.