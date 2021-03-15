Microsoft’s Surface Pro 7 is now $400 off at BestBuy and includes a keyboard cover
Normally you’d need to buy the Surface’s keyboard cover separately, but with this deal you buy both the device and its accessory at a heavily reduced price.
The Surface Pro 7 has dual far-field studio mics for enhanced studio-like microphone performance. The device also features a 5MP front facing camera.
In terms of connectivity, the device has a USB-C and a USB-A port and features Bluetooth 5.0 and Wi-Fi 6. According to Microsoft, the Surface Pro 7 has a battery life of 10.5 hours and a weight of 1.70 pounds (775 grams).
The Surface Pro Signature Type cover that is included in the deal is a modern lightweight keyboard accessory that not only adds functionality to the Surface Pro 7, but also protects the device, making it easy to carry on in the “wild”. The keyboard also creates a “laptop-like” experience. The Type cover in the deal is offered in Black.