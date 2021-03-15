Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

Microsoft Deals

Microsoft’s Surface Pro 7 is now $400 off at BestBuy and includes a keyboard cover

Iskren Gaidarov
by Iskren Gaidarov
Mar 15, 2021, 10:33 AM
Microsoft's Surface Pro 7 is now $400 off at BestBuy and includes a keyboard cover
The Surface Pro 7 is currently on sale at BestBuy for $559. The deal is only for today and packages Microsoft’s tablet and its Type Cover. This BestBuy deal is a $400 discount, making it one of the biggest price drops of the device.
Normally you’d need to buy the Surface’s keyboard cover separately, but with this deal you buy both the device and its accessory at a heavily reduced price.

The Microsoft Surface Pro 7’s 2-in-1 design gives the user both the portability of a tablet and the functionality of a desktop PC. The Windows 10 device has a 12.3 inch, 2,736 x 1,824 resolution LCD touchscreen display. The Surface Pro 7 deal is for the 4GB of RAM, 128GB of SSD storage, 10-th generation Intel Core i3 processor version of the device.

The Surface Pro 7 has dual far-field studio mics for enhanced studio-like microphone performance. The device also features a 5MP front facing camera.

In terms of connectivity, the device has a USB-C and a USB-A port and features Bluetooth 5.0 and Wi-Fi 6. According to Microsoft, the Surface Pro 7 has a battery life of 10.5 hours and a weight of 1.70 pounds (775 grams).

The Surface Pro Signature Type cover that is included in the deal is a modern lightweight keyboard accessory that not only adds functionality to the Surface Pro 7, but also protects the device, making it easy to carry on in the “wild”. The keyboard also creates a “laptop-like” experience. The Type cover in the deal is offered in Black.

Microsoft is offering a 1-year limited hardware warranty for the device.

