Microsoft’s Surface Pro 7 is now $400 off at BestBuy and includes a keyboard cover

In terms of connectivity, the device has a USB-C and a USB-A port and features Bluetooth 5.0 and Wi-Fi 6. According to Microsoft, the Surface Pro 7 has a battery life of 10.5 hours and a weight of 1.70 pounds (775 grams).The Surface Pro Signature Type cover that is included in the deal is a modern lightweight keyboard accessory that not only adds functionality to the Surface Pro 7, but also protects the device, making it easy to carry on in the “wild”. The keyboard also creates a “laptop-like” experience. The Type cover in the deal is offered in Black.