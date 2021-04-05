LG Android software updates: what happens now?
Will I continue getting Android updates on my LG phone?
In an official statement LG issued today, April 5th, 2020, the company assured the following:
LG will provide service support and software updates for customers of existing mobile products for a period of time which will vary by region. LG will work collaboratively with suppliers and business partners throughout the closure of the mobile phone business. Details related to employment will be determined at the local level.
Unfortunately, the message is somewhat vague, but we can presume that the more recent midrange and flagship LG smartphones will get up to at least two years of security updates.
Even the aging LG G7 One from 2018 received Android 11 just a few days ago, so we can be hopeful that LG will pull through with its other models that were said to receive upgrades.
We'll reach out to LG for more details in regards to the US and European markets and update this article when more information becomes available. Please stay tuned.
