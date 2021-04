LG Korea reveals which phones will receive Android 12 and Android 13 update

As for Android 11, LG Germany’s website says that the update is already in testing for the LG G8X LG Velvet 4G, LG G8S LG K52 and the LG K42 . According to the list all of the phones should start receiving the update by Q4 of this year. Note that this list is about phones sold in Germany. For other countries like the US, timing may vary, and more phones will probably be added to the update list.