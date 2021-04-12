LG Korea reveals which phones will receive Android 12 and Android 13 update
Earlier, LG Germany confirmed that the LG Velvet will get Android 11. Since then, LG Germany has posted a list of other phones that will receive Android 11, and LG Korea posted which devices the company plans to update to Android 12 and Android 13 in the future.
Phones to receive
Android 11
|Rollout date
|Status
|LG Velvet 5G
|April 2021
|Completed
|LG Velvet 4G
|Q3 2021
|Testing
|LG G8X
|Q4 2021
|Testing
|LG G8S
|Q4 2021
|Testing
|LG Wing
|Q4 2021
|Testing
|LG K42
|Q4 2021
|Testing
|LG K52
|Q4 2021
|Testing
As for Android 11, LG Germany’s website says that the update is already in testing for the LG G8X, LG Velvet 4G, LG G8S, LG Wing, LG K52 and the LG K42. According to the list all of the phones should start receiving the update by Q4 of this year. Note that this list is about phones sold in Germany. For other countries like the US, timing may vary, and more phones will probably be added to the update list.
|Phones to receive update
|Android 12
|Android 13
|LG Wing
|Yes
|Yes
|LG Velvet
|Yes
|Yes
|LG Velvet 4G
|Yes
|Yes
|LG V50s
|Yes
|No
|LG V50
|Yes
|No
|LG G8
|Yes
|No
|LG Q31
|Yes
|No
|LG Q52
|Yes
|No
|LG Q92
|Yes
|No
LG Korea’s website went even further. According to the list posted online, the LG Wing, LG Velvet and the LG Velvet 4G will be supported the longest as they are planned to receive not only Android 12 but also Android 13 in the future. The list also mentions the devices that will receive Android 12 as their last update: the LG V50s, LG V50, LG G8, LG Q31, LG Q52 and the LG Q82.
The news is reassuring for the ones who want to take their last chance of buying an LG smartphone but have had their doubts about future support. With the news of LG exiting the market, a lot of its phones are now majorly discounted. You can check our list of best LG phone deals right now.