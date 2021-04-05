We'll miss you, LG, for these iconic phones and the pioneering spirit!

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





On this somewhat sad day, we are going down memory lane to resurrect the iconic LG phones and pioneering technologies that made history throughout the years, and made the industry a more creative and exciting place in the process. Here are just some of LG's "firsts" throughout the years:





First phone with ultrawide camera

First phones with tall 21:9 and 18:9 aspect ratio displays

First phone with 1080p FHD video recording

First phone with capacitive touch display before the OG iPhone

First triple-SIM phone

First phone with 3D display and dual stereoscopic camera

First phone with multicore processor

First phone with penta camera set

First phone with Dolby Vision HDR display

First curved phone with flexible display

LG Prada





The first phone with capacitive touchscreen, released shortly before Apple's OG iPhone, the LG Prada was nevertheless not a commercial success due to its much smaller display, paltry 8MB storage, and the lack of multitouch gestures support, all for a price similar to the iPhone.





9.0 LG PRADA The Good Very fashionable look

3 inches large display in smaller than RAZR body

Logically ordered and easy to use interface

Excellent call quality The Bad Weak signal strenght

Mediocre camera performance

Old WAP browser

Music player cannot work in background mode





LG Viewty





This beauty had a 5MP camera with Schneider-Kreuznach lenses, autofocus, image stabilization, and even a xenon flash, at a time when the iPhone launched with a 2MP fixed focus camera. Its unique slow-mo video recording abilities - 320 x 240px video at 120fps - were out of this world at the time, too. Unfortunately, it wasn't available in the world's most visible and noise-creating phone market - the US - which somewhat sealed its marketing fate.





9.0 LG Viewty The Good Good-looking but easy to use interface

DivX playback straight out of the box

The best video camcorder on a phone The Bad The camera quality is lower than on other 5-megapixel phones

Doesn't support high-capaciity memory cards

The music player cannot compete with iPod

The speaker sound could be better





LG Renoir





This was the first phone that made us suspicious about corporate espionage in the Korean phone industry. We kid, but shortly before the Samsung Pixon , LG released the Renoir as the first touchscreen phone with 8MP camera, a whopping resolution at the time. Heck, the LG Renoir even had geo-tagging of its photos with GPS before it was cool.





8.0 LG Renoir The Good Shiny appearance

Wi-Fi The Bad Sloppy software

Troubles with some songs and videos

The camera is not as good as the competition

You have to press the display instead of touch it

We never really managed to check our mail





LG Chocolate





Perhaps the first phone with the oh-so-trendy tall aspect ratio display, the LG Chocolate had a 21:9 screen that screamed "unique" loud and proud, and was very easy to handle. The largish at the time 4" screen was accompanied by Dolby-certified speakers, making it a media machine.





9.0 LG New Chocolate BL40 The Good Unique form and attractive design

High-quality screen

Nice audio playback capabilities

Plays Xvid videos The Bad Sluggish interface

Mediocre in-call quality

Poor camera





LG Optimus 7





The first Windows Mobile phone from LG was followed by several others with as much success as the Windows Phone 7's tiled interface had. It was slim and cool, though, with metal backplate and 5MP camera.





8.5 LG Optimus 7 The Good Fairly thin

Solid build quality

ScanSearch augmented reality app

Play To DLNA feature The Bad Mediocre sound quality

Camera quality is not good





LG Optimus 2X





The Optimus series is where LG really started to stand out as a company that is not afraid to try in a smartphone world that was increasingly becoming uniform at the time, coalescing around iOS and Android. The first phone with a dual-core chipset and the first able to record 1080p video? Check, the Optimus 2X





8.5 LG Optimus 7 The Good Fairly thin

Solid build quality

ScanSearch augmented reality app

Play To DLNA feature The Bad Mediocre sound quality

Camera quality is not good





LG Optimus 3D





First with a 3D screen and dual camera, the LG Optimus 3D dabbled in what was thought to be the future of displays and recording at the time - stereoscopic imaging. Just as 3D TV sets didn't pan out as commercial success, so didn't the Optimus 3D, but props for getting it something unique out nonetheless.





8.0 LG Optimus 3D The Good 3D is fun

Extremely snappy, fluid navigation

Great browser The Bad Battery struggles to last a day

Bulky

Disappointing camera performance in 2D





LG Optimus G





This phone signaled the transition from the Optimus series to the infamous G-series that ultimately led to LG's current demise. The OG G, however, went on to become the Google Nexus 4, an amazing value for the power it offered.





9.0 LG Optimus G The Good Super fast processor

Solid feeling handset

Great outdoor visibility with its great display

More functionality with the Android experience The Bad Poor results from its camera

Not excellent call quality

Cartoony looking UI





LG G Flex





Yet another trailblazing smartphone from LG, the OG G Flex was the first phone with flexible OLED display, but LG didn't just put it there for flexing rights and endurance in drop test, but actually made the whole body flex a little with the display itself, cool!





8.5 LG G Flex The Good Flexible display that's not prone to shattering

Self-healing property with its rear casing

Unique curved design that can withstand some flexing

Snappy overall performance The Bad Bloated with many AT&T branded apps

Splotchy look with the display

No headphones included with the packaging

Running Android 4.2.2 Jelly Bean out of the box





LG V10





After a series of great-on-paper, low on execution G-series phones like the G3 (on of the first with a 1440p display) and G4 (introducing a fingerprint scanner), LG decided to take on the Samsung professional Note line with the newfangled V-series. One of the first with a dual camera (for selfies) the V10 was military-grade tough, had a large screen, and even a secondary one for notifications and the like, all wrapped in a traction-creating faux leather back.





7.0 LG V10 The Good Stainless steel side bars are cool

Secondary display boosts productivity

Great still image quality

Very good system performance

64 GB standard capacity is generous

Super-quick charging

Replaceable battery The Bad Bland body material and color options

Inaccurate display colors

Power and volume keys could be better

Cluttered, complicated user interface

The user experience needs more work

Unsatisfying video recording quality

Modest battery life





LG G5





Perhaps the most notorious in LG's experiments with unique but half-baked phones that never gained traction was LG's take on a modular handset with the LG G5 . Despite the promises for many and versatile modules, it had a battery swap one, and that was about it. At the time, the infamous boot loop issues started plaguing LG phones, too, and as much as its hardware was innovative, the software experience was subpar, and that's the one that doesn't wear off with time. These kind of drowned the fact that the G5 was one of the first to introduce dual camera phones and start the whole ultrawide camera craze.





8.3 LG G5 The Good Fingerprint scanner is fast and accurate

The display can get extremely bright

The interface has been redesigned and now looks dignified

Very fluid overall, great performance in games

Camera delivers great photos both during the day and night

Offers native integration with the LG Friends accessories

You get 100GB of Google Drive storage for 2 years The Bad Rather uncomfortable to hold due to the slippery matte back

The placement of the fingerprint scanner is not optimal

The display is overly cold and off target in color reproduction

Indoor photos are soft and occasionally with white balance issues

Always On Display is too dim





LG G6





Dolby Vision, HDR10-certified 2K display with tall 18:9 aspect ratio? Check, and before it was cool.





8.7 LG G6 The Good Modern hardware layout and construction

9:18 screen is a welcome evolution to smartphone displays

Powerful camera hardware may be LG's most flexible to date

Wireless charging and waterproofing finally make an appearance The Bad Software and media still catching up to this new 18:9 world

Camera software inundated by gimmicky shooting modes

Previous-gen processor may not measure up to other 2017 flagships





LG G8





Air Motion gestures? Yeah, that one didn't catch on either.





8.0 LG G8 ThinQ The Good As always, the wide-angle camera is nice having

128GB base storage is plentiful

Face Unlock works well

One of the cheapest phones with the fastest system chip in an Android phone The Bad Hand ID and gesture controls are finicky and of little practical use

The user interface lacks visual polish and feels laggy from time to time

The design lacks originality





LG Wing



