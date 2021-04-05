Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View

Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View
Windows LG Android

We'll miss you, LG, for these iconic phones and the pioneering spirit!

Daniel Petrov
By Daniel Petrov
Apr 05, 2021, 5:46 AM
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
We'll miss you, LG, for these iconic phones and the pioneering spirit!
For LG, soldiering on with phone production would just be postponing the inevitable in an Apple-Samsung duopoly at the high end, and a Chinese brand onslaught below. The long-rumored LG exit from the phone business just became a fact today, but LG promised continuing support and inventory clearing for its existing phone models going forward until they run their course.

On this somewhat sad day, we are going down memory lane to resurrect the iconic LG phones and pioneering technologies that made history throughout the years, and made the industry a more creative and exciting place in the process. Here are just some of LG's "firsts" throughout the years:

  • First phone with ultrawide camera
  • First phones with tall 21:9 and 18:9 aspect ratio displays
  • First phone with 1080p FHD video recording
  • First phone with capacitive touch display before the OG iPhone
  • First triple-SIM phone
  • First phone with 3D display and dual stereoscopic camera
  • First phone with multicore processor
  • First phone with penta camera set
  • First phone with Dolby Vision HDR display
  • First curved phone with flexible display

LG Prada


The first phone with capacitive touchscreen, released shortly before Apple's OG iPhone, the LG Prada was nevertheless not a commercial success due to its much smaller display, paltry 8MB storage, and the lack of multitouch gestures support, all for a price similar to the iPhone.

LG PRADA
9.0

LG PRADA

The Good

  • Very fashionable look
  • 3 inches large display in smaller than RAZR body
  • Logically ordered and easy to use interface
  • Excellent call quality

The Bad

  • Weak signal strenght
  • Mediocre camera performance
  • Old WAP browser
  • Music player cannot work in background mode

LG Viewty


This beauty had a 5MP camera with Schneider-Kreuznach lenses, autofocus, image stabilization, and even a xenon flash, at a time when the iPhone launched with a 2MP fixed focus camera. Its unique slow-mo video recording abilities - 320 x 240px video at 120fps - were out of this world at the time, too. Unfortunately, it wasn't available in the world's most visible and noise-creating phone market - the US - which somewhat sealed its marketing fate.

LG Viewty
9.0

LG Viewty

The Good

  • Good-looking but easy to use interface
  • DivX playback straight out of the box
  • The best video camcorder on a phone

The Bad

  • The camera quality is lower than on other 5-megapixel phones
  • Doesn't support high-capaciity memory cards
  • The music player cannot compete with iPod
  • The speaker sound could be better

LG Renoir


This was the first phone that made us suspicious about corporate espionage in the Korean phone industry. We kid, but shortly before the Samsung Pixon, LG released the Renoir as the first touchscreen phone with 8MP camera, a whopping resolution at the time. Heck, the LG Renoir even had geo-tagging of its photos with GPS before it was cool.

LG Renoir
8.0

LG Renoir

The Good

  • Shiny appearance
  • Wi-Fi

The Bad

  • Sloppy software
  • Troubles with some songs and videos
  • The camera is not as good as the competition
  • You have to press the display instead of touch it
  • We never really managed to check our mail

LG Chocolate


Perhaps the first phone with the oh-so-trendy tall aspect ratio display, the LG Chocolate had a 21:9 screen that screamed "unique" loud and proud, and was very easy to handle. The largish at the time 4" screen was accompanied by Dolby-certified speakers, making it a media machine.

LG New Chocolate BL40
9.0

LG New Chocolate BL40

The Good

  • Unique form and attractive design
  • High-quality screen
  • Nice audio playback capabilities
  • Plays Xvid videos

The Bad

  • Sluggish interface
  • Mediocre in-call quality
  • Poor camera

LG Optimus 7


The first Windows Mobile phone from LG was followed by several others with as much success as the Windows Phone 7's tiled interface had. It was slim and cool, though, with metal backplate and 5MP camera.

LG Optimus 7
8.5

LG Optimus 7

The Good

  • Fairly thin
  • Solid build quality
  • ScanSearch augmented reality app
  • Play To DLNA feature

The Bad

  • Mediocre sound quality
  • Camera quality is not good

LG Optimus 2X


The Optimus series is where LG really started to stand out as a company that is not afraid to try in a smartphone world that was increasingly becoming uniform at the time, coalescing around iOS and Android. The first phone with a dual-core chipset and the first able to record 1080p video? Check, the Optimus 2X.

LG Optimus 7
8.5

LG Optimus 7

The Good

  • Fairly thin
  • Solid build quality
  • ScanSearch augmented reality app
  • Play To DLNA feature

The Bad

  • Mediocre sound quality
  • Camera quality is not good

LG Optimus 3D


First with a 3D screen and dual camera, the LG Optimus 3D dabbled in what was thought to be the future of displays and recording at the time - stereoscopic imaging. Just as 3D TV sets didn't pan out as commercial success, so didn't the Optimus 3D, but props for getting it something unique out nonetheless.

LG Optimus 3D
8.0

LG Optimus 3D

The Good

  • 3D is fun
  • Extremely snappy, fluid navigation
  • Great browser

The Bad

  • Battery struggles to last a day
  • Bulky
  • Disappointing camera performance in 2D

LG Optimus G


This phone signaled the transition from the Optimus series to the infamous G-series that ultimately led to LG's current demise. The OG G, however, went on to become the Google Nexus 4, an amazing value for the power it offered.

LG Optimus G
9.0

LG Optimus G

The Good

  • Super fast processor
  • Solid feeling handset
  • Great outdoor visibility with its great display
  • More functionality with the Android experience

The Bad

  • Poor results from its camera
  • Not excellent call quality
  • Cartoony looking UI

LG G Flex


Yet another trailblazing smartphone from LG, the OG G Flex was the first phone with flexible OLED display, but LG didn't just put it there for flexing rights and endurance in drop test, but actually made the whole body flex a little with the display itself, cool!

LG G Flex
8.5

LG G Flex

The Good

  • Flexible display that's not prone to shattering
  • Self-healing property with its rear casing
  • Unique curved design that can withstand some flexing
  • Snappy overall performance

The Bad

  • Bloated with many AT&T branded apps
  • Splotchy look with the display
  • No headphones included with the packaging
  • Running Android 4.2.2 Jelly Bean out of the box
$359 at Amazon

LG V10


After a series of great-on-paper, low on execution G-series phones like the G3 (on of the first with a 1440p display) and G4 (introducing a fingerprint scanner), LG decided to take on the Samsung professional Note line with the newfangled V-series. One of the first with a dual camera (for selfies) the V10 was military-grade tough, had a large screen, and even a secondary one for notifications and the like, all wrapped in a traction-creating faux leather back.

LG V10
7.0

LG V10

The Good

  • Stainless steel side bars are cool
  • Secondary display boosts productivity
  • Great still image quality
  • Very good system performance
  • 64 GB standard capacity is generous
  • Super-quick charging
  • Replaceable battery

The Bad

  • Bland body material and color options
  • Inaccurate display colors
  • Power and volume keys could be better
  • Cluttered, complicated user interface
  • The user experience needs more work
  • Unsatisfying video recording quality
  • Modest battery life
$300 at eBay

LG G5


Perhaps the most notorious in LG's experiments with unique but half-baked phones that never gained traction was LG's take on a modular handset with the LG G5. Despite the promises for many and versatile modules, it had a battery swap one, and that was about it. At the time, the infamous boot loop issues started plaguing LG phones, too, and as much as its hardware was innovative, the software experience was subpar, and that's the one that doesn't wear off with time. These kind of drowned the fact that the G5 was one of the first to introduce dual camera phones and start the whole ultrawide camera craze.

LG G5
8.3

LG G5

The Good

  • Fingerprint scanner is fast and accurate
  • The display can get extremely bright
  • The interface has been redesigned and now looks dignified
  • Very fluid overall, great performance in games
  • Camera delivers great photos both during the day and night
  • Offers native integration with the LG Friends accessories
  • You get 100GB of Google Drive storage for 2 years

The Bad

  • Rather uncomfortable to hold due to the slippery matte back
  • The placement of the fingerprint scanner is not optimal
  • The display is overly cold and off target in color reproduction
  • Indoor photos are soft and occasionally with white balance issues
  • Always On Display is too dim
$170 at Amazon $317 at Overstock

LG G6


Dolby Vision, HDR10-certified 2K display with tall 18:9 aspect ratio? Check, and before it was cool.

LG G6
8.7

LG G6

The Good

  • Modern hardware layout and construction
  • 9:18 screen is a welcome evolution to smartphone displays
  • Powerful camera hardware may be LG's most flexible to date
  • Wireless charging and waterproofing finally make an appearance

The Bad

  • Software and media still catching up to this new 18:9 world
  • Camera software inundated by gimmicky shooting modes
  • Previous-gen processor may not measure up to other 2017 flagships
$180 at Amazon $314 at eBay

LG G8


Air Motion gestures? Yeah, that one didn't catch on either.

LG G8 ThinQ
8.0

LG G8 ThinQ

The Good

  • As always, the wide-angle camera is nice having
  • 128GB base storage is plentiful
  • Face Unlock works well
  • One of the cheapest phones with the fastest system chip in an Android phone

The Bad

  • Hand ID and gesture controls are finicky and of little practical use
  • The user interface lacks visual polish and feels laggy from time to time
  • The design lacks originality
$580 at Amazon $309 at eBay

LG Wing


At least LG went out with a bang, and the bang is called the LG Wing, its last crazy handset. As the pinnacle of the company's whole industry philosophy, the dual-display swiveling phone is perhaps the last and most visible tribute as to while LG failed to gain market share despite its innovative spirit - it kept trying to introduce solutions in search of a problem. What do you think?

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
It's official! LG drops out of the mobile phone business
Popular stories
Dummy model of 5G Apple iPhone 13 Pro reveals new notch design (VIDEO)
Popular stories
Apple hints at imminent release of iOS 14.5 and possibly a 5G iPad Pro (2021)
Popular stories
Google Pixel 6 will be powered by a custom chipset: report

Popular stories

Popular stories
Apple hints at imminent release of iOS 14.5 and possibly a 5G iPad Pro (2021)
Popular stories
OnePlus 9 Pro vs OnePlus 8 Pro vs OnePlus 7 Pro: Camera evolution comparison
Popular stories
How to reset an iPad
Popular stories
LG might discontinue software support for existing phones after exiting the market
Popular stories
Galaxy S21 new update brings camera improvement
Popular stories
The hot-selling Apple AirPods Pro are heavily discounted on Amazon

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless