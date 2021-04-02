LG G7 One receives its third and last major Android OS update
LG's first smartphone with Android One, the G7 One has already received two major updates since its market launch, so it was quite unlikely to get another one. XDA Developers reports LG G7 One users in Canada have already received the update, which will slowly expand to other territories in the coming weeks.
As far as the update goes, this weighs in at around 1GB and includes the March security patch. The changelog also mentions “usability improvements through Android 11,” but other than that, there don't seem to be any special additions included in the update.