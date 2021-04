LG G7 One receives its third and last major Android OS update

usability improvements through Android 11

Before announcing it's quitting the smartphone business , LG has a nice surprise for its long-time fans. One of its older smartphones, the G7 One is getting updated to Android 11, something that wasn't supposed to happen considering LG released this phone back in 2018.LG's first smartphone with Android One, the G7 One has already received two major updates since its market launch, so it was quite unlikely to get another one. XDA Developers reports LG G7 One users in Canada have already received the update, which will slowly expand to other territories in the coming weeks.Even if the South Korean company doesn't quit the smartphone business, we highly doubt that the G7 One will ever get another major Android OS update. This is the end of the line for the G7 One, but at least LG is ending this with a bang.As far as the update goes, this weighs in at around 1GB and includes the March security patch. The changelog also mentions “,” but other than that, there don't seem to be any special additions included in the update.