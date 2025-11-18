Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips is now shipping in the US and Canada

now shipping









NOTE TO EUROPEAN CUSTOMERS : We expect to be ready to ship the standard edition of Iconic Phones in Europe later this month, with a premium edition release date similar to that of North America (i.e. in January 2026). : We expect to be ready to ship the standard edition ofin Europe later this month, with a premium edition release date similar to that of North America (i.e. in January 2026).









Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips

Iconic Phones

Guys, it’s happening! Our book,, isin the US and Canada!If you pre-ordered the Standard Edition, your copy (featuring 26 legendary devices, exclusive stories, and stunning original photography) will be on its way soon. We can’t wait for you to finally hold it in your hands and flip through the pages we’ve spent countless late nights perfecting.For those who ordered the Premium Edition, thank you for your patience! The full bundle, including the premium slipcase, hand-drawn technical illustrations of 5 Retro Legend phones, the complete sticker sheet set, and custom wallpapers, is still in production and is expected to ship in January 2026. We promise it will be worth the wait!If you haven’t grabbed your copy yet, now’s the perfect time.takes you on a two-decade journey through the devices that defined modern mobile technology and lifestyle, complete with contributions from some of the biggest names in tech, including Linus Sebastian (LinusTechTips), Austin Evans, Mrwhosetheboss, Jon Rettinger, JerryRigEverything, Brandon Butch, Max Tech, and SuperSaf.Every phone inside is showcased with high-resolution, original photography created exclusively for this project, and we've used some of the finest paper around in order to brings each detail to life.is a celebration of the devices that brought us all here.